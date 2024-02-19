Elden Ring Best Seals Ranked

Sacred Seals are a powerful weapon form in Elden Ring, necessary for casting Incantations that are tied to a player’s Faith stat. There are a total of nine different Sacred Seals players can obtain throughout the game, each providing a different unique set of buffs. While each Seal can be powerful depending on what build you’re going for, some Seals are more versatile or a bit stronger than others – here are the best Seals in Elden Ring, ranked.

Recommended Videos

Best Elden Ring Seals

9. Frenzied Flame Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

This Seal boosts frenzied flame incantations by 20%, and causes a slight madness build up. It’s casting scales with strength and dexterity.

While this Seal is obviously useful to those who enjoy using flame incantations, it demands a large investment into faith, and has a set of extremely specific buffs that require the player to be using a similarly specific build to reap the Seal’s full benefits. Furthermore, this Seal is found relatively late in the game, and its madness bonus is pretty situational as not all enemies in the game are affected by madness, putting this Seal at the bottom of the list.

8. Finger Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

This Seal is a solid starter Seal with 114 Incantation scaling. It provides no buffs to any specific schools of Incantation and is found relatively early in the game, making it a flexible Seal that can fit into a variety of different builds. With such a low barrier to entry, you’ll likely be using this Seal before you figure out exactly what builds you want to use, but will want to discard it once you find more powerful Seals later on that have better synergy with your character’s build.

7. Giants Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

This Seal boosts Fire Giant Incantations and Fire Monk Incantations by 20%.

This is a great Seal for Pyromancers looking to boost their damage output, however, many consider the spells that this Seal buffs to be underwhelming ones. This Seal is also a late-game pick-up, so it may not be the best choice unless you’re creating a build focused on the specific schools of magic buffed by this Seal.

6. Godslayer’s Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

This Seal boosts Godson Apostle Incantations by 10%.

As an early game find, this Seal is definitely useful for lower level players, and especially great for those focusing on Godslayer Incantations. However, its low versatility and high Faith investment requirements may not make it optimal for the point in the game that you find it. Unless you’re building around Godson Apostle Incantations, by the time you have a high enough Faith to make this Seal powerful, you’ll likely have already stumbled upon a stronger one to replace it.

5. Gravel Stone Seal

Source via Elden Ring WIki

This Seal boosts Dragon Cult Incantations by 15%.

This is a late-game Seal that requires you to complete a lot of prerequisite quests to finally unlock. However, it doesn’t require a very high Faith stat investment and provides useful lightning buffs for enemies later in the game. This Seal is generally a solid one, especially if your build focuses on Dragon Cult skills, placing it in the middle of this list.

4. Dragon Communion Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

As the name suggests, this Seal boosts Dragon Communion Incantations by 15%.

This skill buffs fire-based incantations within the Dragon Communion school of magic, making it great for players focusing on these skills. It’s great for builds that balance building into Faith and Arcana, and synergizes well with an Arcane scaling weapon. This Seal is also able to be obtained early in the game, making an extremely strong Seal for when you can get your hands on it.

3. Clawmark Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

This Seal boosts Bestial Incantations by 10%. It’s casting scales with strength.

As one of the earliest Seals accessible in the game, this Seal is great for hybrid builds that focus on both Strength and Faith. It synergies extremely well if you use a Strength weapon alongside it. Bestial Incantations are relatively strong as well, but only if you’re building Strength as your main stat, making it the ideal Seal for players building Strength and using this school of magic. However, much like many other Seals on this list, it isn’t very flexible beyond the build it’s best suited for.

2. Golden Order Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

This Seal boosts Golden Order Incantations by 10%.

This Seal is great for players who are balancing their Intelligence and Faith stats, and is perfect for builds that focus on both Sorceries and Incantations to boost damage. It’s one of the only Seals that works best for Mages who want to dabble in Incantations, making it both strong for buffing Golden Order Incantations, and versatile for those who don’t want to solely focus on Faith and Incantations.

1. Erdtree Seal

Source via Elden Ring Wiki

Despite its hefty 40 Faith requirement to use, and the zero additional buffs it provides, the Erdtree Seal is considered one of the best late-game Seals in the game. This Seal provides the largest overall damage output for Incantations than any other Seal in the game once it’s leveled up, as its Incantation scaling can reach a whopping number of 240. This massive Faith scaling and the incredible damage boost it provides makes the Erdtree Seal one of the best and most flexible in the game, and the one you’ll be aiming to obtain by the end of your journey.

If the best seals in Elden Ring change, we’ll update our ranking to reflect any changes.