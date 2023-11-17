How & Where to Get Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring: Location & Stats Explained

Wondering how to get the Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring? We’ve got you covered.

Sacred Seals are a must-have for spellcasters wanting to maximize the power of their Incantations in Elden Ring. Slinging fireballs or lightning strikes from afar has its perks, but blowing down a line of enemies with a charged Dragonfire will easily top that in a pinch.

That’s where the Dragon Communion Seal comes in. It’ll make casters focusing on Dragon Communion Incantations into bonafide flamethrowers! Question is, where do you find it? We’ll explain everything you need to know.

Dragon Communion Seal Location in Elden Ring

Reach the Stranded Graveyard. This will be the first Site of Grace you encounter at the start of the game if you skipped the tutorial area. Get inside the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. By using two Stonesword Keys on the imp statue by the Site of Grace, the hazy fog over the stone arches will lift. Now, go down the wooden ladder off to the right side, and cross the poisoned water below. If you have the right amount of Faith, you can use the Cure Poison Incantation or bring a Neutralizing Boluses to cleanse your character. At the end of the corridor, hang a right for the next step. Go down the tunnel while watching out for the mechanized chariot. As you make your way down when the mechanized chariot rails away in the opposite direction, plan your run down from the safe spots off to the sides of the tunnel. However, a few Spectral Exile Soldiers will be hiding in these nooks with their signature crossbow and sword, so be ready to fight in close quarters. Drop off the ledge in the last safe spot connected to the next area. Wait for the mechanized chariot to start rolling back up the tunnel before dropping down. Run for it! Sprint down the next section, making a left at the end and then swinging right to another tunnel. You’ll hear the mechanized chariot gaining on you before long, so find the nearest hiding spot when you make your last turn to the right side. Going up the last stretch. You’ll go up again and make another right, but be careful when you decide to start running because a group of Exile Soldiers is waiting to ambush you. Start running as soon as the mechanized chariot zips up the tunnel and beeline for one of the safe spots with exile soldiers around the corner.



The farthest spot spawns two of them, so you can get the jump on them early and let the one that spawns in the middle get run over by the chariot. Take out the last one across from your spot and make your way up while checking on the chariot’s position. Defeat the Banished Knight If you’ve been to Stormveil Castle yet, you’re likely familiar with the shield-wielding Banished Knight. This spectral version is identically armored from top to bottom, standing with a fair amount of poise, and can teleport with a gust of wind to lunge at you.



Creating ways to stagger the Banished Knight with a colossal weapon or stun-locking it with a quick and effective one-hand weapon will send it down easy. Once defeated, you’ll gain the Dragon Communion Seal!

Dragon Communion Seal Stat Requirements

Now that the Dragon Communion Seal is in your inventory, you can equip it in your off-hand slot on the Equipment screen if you have 10 Faith and 10 Arcane. Like the Finger Seal, the Dragon Communion Seal does not have any skills and cannot be infused with Ashes of War. Instead, this useful seal buffs all your Dragon Communion Incantations by a healthy 15 percent. With that in mind, you can swap between various Sacred Seals in the heat of battle without worrying.

To take advantage of the Dragon Communion Seal, increase your Arcane and Faith attributes as you level up. But also remember to upgrade the Dragon Communion Seal with the Somber Smithing Stones you’ll find out in the world. As you continue to buff it and plan out your attribute allocation, you’ll see improvements in no time!

That’s everything you need to know about how and where to get Dragon Communion Seal in Elden Ring. There are more tips in our guide wiki you can refer to, such as finding the Reduvia Dagger or learning how to beat Margit, the Fell Omen, to help you out in The Lands Between.