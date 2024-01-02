With the turn of the new year finally here, football fans are looking ahead to the EA FC 24 TOTY release date and predictions. TOTY cards tend to be some of the very best, lasting competitively until the end of the game’s cycle. If you’re looking forward to this year’s iteration and want to know more, you’re in the right place.

Though not confirmed yet, the EA FC 24 TOTY will likely release on January 5, 2024.

That’s because EA Sports tends to release the Team of the Year in the early stages of a year. Since January 5 is the first Friday of the year, and EA FC 24 special teams tend to drop on that day, it seems most likely.

We can expect the first few promos for TOTY 24 in the coming days. You’ll no doubt spot posts on the EA FC 24 X page, as well as teasers of a few select cards on the load menu when you boot into Ultimate Team.

If TOTY does land on January 5, then hold tight until January 12. It’s all but certain that the team will land on a Friday, so it’ll be one of these two dates. Of course, once we have official confirmation from EA Sports, we’ll update this guide.

EA FC 24 TOTY Predictions

Image Source: EA Sports

Since we’ve seen nothing official about which players will be in the Team of the Year yet, we’ve got some predictions below. Don’t be surprised to see these players arrive with high-ranking cards in the coming weeks!

Goalkeepers

Ederson (Manchester City)

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Few goalkeepers have truly excelled this year, making the competition a bit sparse. Manchester City’s Ederson is a shoe-in after their treble success this year, and is far from the last City player on this list.

Mary Earps gets a nod for her stellar role in England reaching the Women’s World Cup final. Barcelona’s ter Stegen lands after yet another consistent year, which saw the Catalan club win La Liga for the first time since 2018.

Defenders

Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich)

Virgin van Dijk (Liverpool)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

There are even more familiar names in our picks of the defenders likely to land in the TOTY. City’s Dias and Walker were both instrumental cogs in landing the club’s first Champions League, and will no doubt be hugely meta EA FC 24 cards.

After a breakout season for Arsenal and stamping his place in the French national team, William Saliba also stands out as a new arrival in this TOTY.

Midfielders

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Rodri (Manchester City)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

International stars are among our midfielder picks for the EA FC 24 TOTY, with notable inclusions like Napoli’s breakout star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Manchester City’s irreplaceable Rodri. Jude Bellingham’s stellar start to life at Real Madrid makes him all but certain to receive a TOTY card, with Alexia Putellas’ World Cup victory making her a shoe-in, too.

Attackers

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

There will be a bounty of attacking talent in the EA FC 24 TOTY, but no player is as guaranteed a place as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Not only is he the poster-boy of the game, but broke records for fun in a 2023 that saw him win a famous treble.

Alongside him are old favorites like Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, who have both impressed for their clubs. Harry Kane is no doubt nailed on after a bright start to life in the Bundesliga, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen likely to show up as the Italian outfit battles to keep him amid interest in the January transfer window.

That’s all we have on the EA FC 24 TOTY release date and predictions! For more on the game, check out how to score downward headers, and how to fix the ‘Failed to Submit SBC’ error.