EA FC 24 TOTY Vote – Can You Vote for Team of the Year?

Wondering if the EA FC 24 TOTY Vote will return in this year’s installment? While it’s all change for the branding of EA Sports’ football game, one thing that has always existed is the ability to vote for the players who make the Team of the Year squad. Will that be any different with EA FC 24? Let’s find out!

Can You Vote for EA FC 24 TOTY?

As with all other iterations of EA FC, or previously FIFA, you will be able to vote for the EA FC 24 TOTY. As usual, EA will provide a shortlist of players that fans can vote for. The results of this vote are hidden from the public, but will determine which players end up in the Team of the Year.

As with previous games, you’ll vote for a starting XI of TOTY players chosen from the best real-life performs. There’s also one 12th man as the sole player missing out on the cut. For reference, last year’s 12th man was Erling Haaland. Evidently, it’s always a high-value card that arrives after the core XI.

On top of that, EA releases a range of TOTY Honorable Mentions cards. However, players cannot vote on who ends up with one of these promotions. These are the players who didn’t quite make the cut, but still get a significant markup on their base card. Among the inclusions from FIFA 23 are the likes of Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and Vinicius Jr.

When Does EA FC 24 TOTY Voting Start?

As noted in our EA FC 24 TOTY predictions guide, we’ve yet to have any confirmation on when this year’s promotion will start. That said, these cards will likely appear in packs from Friday 5th January, or Friday 12th January.

By that logic, the EA FC community will need a few days to vote for their favorites. As such, we anticipate EA FC 24 TOTY voting to start on January 3 or January 10, depending on when the overall promo goes live.

Of course, we’ll update this guide once a concrete start date has been confirmed. It’s bound to be any time soon, because the TOTY promo always takes place in the first few weeks of January, setting players up with endgame cards to last in weeks of Champs matches