EA FC 24 TOTS Schedule – All Team of the Season Release Dates

What a great time to be a football fan. The start of TOTS is just around the corner, and the warmup is already underway. To prepare you for the pack openings, here is the full schedule for all EA FC 24 Team of the Season squads release dates.

EA FC 24 TOTS League Squads Release Schedule

Here is the release schedule for this year’s TOTS in EA Sports FC 24. Of course, you can expect women’s players to also land alongside each league’s TOTS, meaning there should be two squads per league in total.

TOTS Live : April 19th

: April 19th Eredivisie : April 26th

: April 26th Premier League : May 3rd

: May 3rd English Football League : May 5th

: May 5th Bundesliga : May 10th

: May 10th Saudi Professional League : May 12th

: May 12th LaLiga : May 17th

: May 17th Major League Soccer : May 19th

: May 19th Ligue 1 : May 24th

: May 24th Süper Lig : May 28th

: May 28th Serie A : May 31st

: May 31st Liga Portugal : June 2nd

: June 2nd Rest of the World: June 7th

TOTS Warmup Cards

The EA FC 24 TOTS Warm Up series is already underway, and you can find plenty of older special cards back in packs. The highlights are the 92-rated Mbappe, 92-rated Bonmati, 89-rated Donnarumma, and 91-rated Benzema. These still aren’t as good as the ones we’ll get with TOTS, and aren’t new cards in their own right. Unless you really need them right now, you should probably save up until the 26th hits.

TOTS is coming soon.



To celebrate the time of the season and get everyone ready for one of the biggest events of the year, TOTS Warm Up Series has arrived:

-Best of Team of the Week

-Player and Upgrade SBCs

-Evolutions



See more in Ultimate Team in #FC24 now. pic.twitter.com/2wRMSKkf1K — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) April 12, 2024

TOTS Live Promotion Explained

Before the full TOTS promotion starts, we’re due to get TOTS Live cards on April 19th for one week. If rumors are to be believed, this will contain high-rated special cards for players who didn’t quite make the cut, akin to TOTY Honorable Mentions. Highlights supposedly include a 94-rated Luka Modric card, as well as 94-rated Bruno Fernandes and 91-rated Havertz for Premier League teams.

When Can You Vote for TOTS?

Image Source: EA Sports

As it stands, you may not actually be able to vote for any TOTS cards this year. The voting for the Community Team of the Season roster usually starts the week before the full promotion. However, with TOTS Live filling this slot instead, community-voted teams could be a thing of the past.

That’s the lowdown on the EA FC 24 TOTS release date schedule. If EA decides to make any changes to the schedule, we’ll make sure to update the article. Finally, if you want to stay up-to-date with everything else that happens in FC 24, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite before you close the tab.

