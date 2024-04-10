Category:
EA FC 24 TOTS Community Team Vote – Nominees & When You Can Vote

Who's been the most consistent?
Apr 10, 2024
Every year, the first squad released during Team of the Season is the Community voted one, which used to be called ‘Most Consistent’. It normally features players who are yet to receive a performance-based special item. Here’s what we know about when you can vote for the EA FC 24 TOTS Community Team.

When Can You Vote for EA FC 24 TOTS Community Team

First things first, the release of a community-voted team is yet to be confirmed by EA Sports. Everything we say is based on how it’s worked in the previous decade or so.

Since the Community Team is likely to be the first released, the vote will come at least a week before the team is released in-game. We anticipate the squad to be available in packs on April 26, so we expect the vote to begin on April 19.

Usually, you’ll be able to pick a starting 11 on the EA Sports website from nominees chosen by EA Sports themselves. Don’t expect anyone who’s received multiple Team of the Week items this season or players who are likely to appear in league specific teams.

We will update you here as soon as the link to vote for the team is live on the EA FC website. Once you’ve added your votes, EA Sports will collate them and use the votes to determine the team that’s released in-game to kick off the promo for the year.

Community TOTS Nominees Predictions

While the Community TOTS is much harder to predict than other squads, since you’re limited by their lack of performance-based special cards, below are some players we expect to see an nominees.

Player NameTeamPositionRating
Micky Van De VenSpursCB91
Pascal GrossBrightonCM90
Dani ParejoVillarealCM93
Nathan AkeManchester CityLB92
Leroy SaneBayern MunichRW92
Granit XhakaBayer LeverkusenCM91
Unai SimonAtletic ClubGK90

We’ll update this piece with the full nominees list and voting instructions once they’re live and officially confirmed. In the meantime, check out our EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS predictions.

How to Rank Up Fast in Type Soul
type soul character
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
How to Rank Up Fast in Type Soul
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 10, 2024
Best PS4 Couch Co-Op Games & Local Multiplayer Games (2024)
Rocket League Key Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Best PS4 Couch Co-Op Games & Local Multiplayer Games (2024)
Dylan Chaundy and others Dylan Chaundy and others Apr 10, 2024
Top 30 Best 3 Player Nintendo Switch Games
Best 3 Player Nintendo Switch Games
Category: Guides
Guides
Top 30 Best 3 Player Nintendo Switch Games
Chris Jecks and others Chris Jecks and others Apr 10, 2024
