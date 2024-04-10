With just a handful of games left of the season, the time for Team of the Season has arrived in EA FC 24. Always the most anticipated squad, Premier League will be one of the first released. Here are out EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS predictions.

Our Premier League TOTS Predictions for EA FC 24

As always, the squad will be around 18 players and will be chosen by EA Sports, rather than any fan vote. It also isn’t linked to any official PFA team of the season. Below are our Premier League TOTS predictions:

Player Name Team Position OVR Rating David Raya Arsenal GK 93 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 94 William Saliba Arsenal CB 95 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB 96 Destiny Udogie Spurs LB 93 Declan Rice Arsenal CM 95 Rodri Manchester City CDM 96 Cole Palmer Chelsea CAM 94 Phil Foden Manchester City LW 95 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa ST 93 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 96 Guglielmo Vicario Spurs GK 92 Gabriel Arsenal CB 94 Nathan Ake Manchester City CB/LB 92 Jarrod Bowen West Ham RW 92 Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW 95 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth ST 92 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 96

I do think the likes of Heung-Min Son from Spurs, Ben White from Arsenal, and Alexis MacAllister from Liverpool also have a chance to make the team, but they didn’t quite make the 18-man cut for me.

Some of the picks, such as Rice, Rodri, and Van Dijk are pretty obvious inclusions, but I think some of my picks require a level of explanation.

While David Raya has a tricky start to life in North London, he’s looking likely to end the season with the most clean sheets of any keeper. While Spurs haven’t been the best defensively all season, Udogie has been a standout, particularly in a position that has limited options this year.

The third CM position is also where there could be some alternates. I opted for Cole Palmer, who has comfortably been Chelsea’s best player. Although he’d played on the wing a lot, he’s dropped deeper at time to connect play with Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo, scoring a lot in the process.

As is the case every year, we expect the Premier League Team of the Season to be the second squad released during the promo, following the most consistent/community-voted squad.

Therefore, we expect the Premier League TOTS to be released on May 3, with additional players as part of a mini-release two days later. As soon as those dates are confirmed, we’ll update you.

That’s it for our EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS Predictions. Let us know if you agree! For more on the event, keep checking back with Twinfinite.

