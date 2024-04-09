Category:
EA FC 24 Team of The Season (TOTS) Start Date

Published: Apr 9, 2024 11:38 am
Erling Haaland in EA FC 24
Image Source: EA Sports

The Team of The Season event, or TOTS more commonly, is coming soon to EA FC 24, and one of the most important details is its start date. We’ve collected all the available information regarding that below, so let’s just dive straight into it, shall we?

When Is The EA FC 24 TOTS Start Date?

The expected start date for the EA FC 24 Team of The Season event is April 26. In recent years, the promo has started on the last Friday of the month, so we think that it’ll be the same this year, too. We won’t know for sure until EA decides to share more info, with the team dropping at 1pm ET.

Release Times for Each League

During last year’s TOTS, we first saw teams being released for Erdevise and the Community squad. Those began on April 28, and others followed soon after. Based on those, these are the dates that this year’s team releases will start:

  • Eredivisie: April 26th
  • Community: April 26th
  • Premier League: May 3rd
  • English Football League: May 5th
  • Bundesliga: May 10th
  • Saudi Professional League: May 12th
  • LaLiga: May 17th
  • Major League Soccer: May 19th
  • Ligue 1: May 24th
  • Süper Lig: May 28th
  • Serie A: May 31st
  • Liga Portugal: June 2nd
  • Rest of The World: June 7th

TOTS Card Design

The TOTS card design for EA FC 24 still hasn’t been confirmed by EA, but there have been multiple unofficial leaks on Twitter. One of the most famous EA leakers, Donk, recently posted the below post, among many others, showing the updated TOTS card look. This design is still unofficial, so take it with a grain of salt.

Well, that concludes the rundown on when the EA FC 24 Team of The Season event will start. For more EA FC 24-related information, be sure to click that bookmark button on Twinfinite’s home page. Also, if you’re planning on starting another career mode playthrough but with a good team this time, check out our list of the best teams in EA FC 24.

