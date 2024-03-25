All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Characters & Voice Actors

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a star-studded lineup of voice actors behind its storytelling. The atmosphere of the game would not feel nearly as immersive without these voices bringing some of these larger-than-life characters to life. So let’s go over all of the important characters and all voice actors in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 English Voice Actors & Characters

Allard/Eino – Tony Longworth

Beren/Ambrosius – Jack Myers

Brant – Wayne Gordon

Darragh/Lamond – Jordan Whitby

Disa – Helen Goldwyn

Doireann/Nadinia/Trysha – Laura Aikman

Hugo/Srail – Kieran Urquhart

Luz/Cliodhna – Heather Bleasdale

Menella/Eini – Elizabeth Chan

Phaesus – Andrew Whieldon-Dennis

Raghnall/Jarle – Mo Ayoub

Rivage Elder/Gregor – Harry Myers

Rothias – Adam Price

Sara/Ursula – Nneka Okoye

Sigurd – Afolabi Alli

Sphinx – Alexa Bauer

Sven – Jasper Cartwright

Taliesin/Lennart – David Rintoul

The Dragon – Grahame Fox

The Dragonforged/Glyndwr – Peter Searles

The Pathfinder – Kit Green

Ulrika – Holly Earl

Waldhar/Myrddin – Christian Holder

Wilhelmina – Charlotte East

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Japanese Voice Actors

If you play with the Japanese voices, you’ll get to hear the following Voice Actors.

Brant – Hiroki Yasumoto

Disa – Mie Sonozaki

Doireann – Ai Kakuma

Glyndwr – Hiroshi Yanaka

Lennart – Masaki Terasoma

Luz – Kotono Mitsuishi

Menella – Arisa Shida

Nadina – Ai Kakuma

Sigurd – Atsushi Ono

Sven – Yuuki Shin

The Dragon – Takayuki Sugo

Ulrika – Aoi Inase

Wilhelmina – Rikako Yamaguchi

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 Voice Actors

The following voice actors were mentioned in the credits, but their exact roles are not known. These voice actors probably played roles to serve as voices for some of the pawns, NPCs, merchants, and less important side-characters like Ser Menalla.

Arkie Reece

Adam Diggle

Aurora Dawson

Adam Howden

Dan Mersh

Harriet Kershaw

John Hopkins

Klara Kaliger

Kimberley Blake

Rebecca Perfect

Sara Chai Jewel

Tashinga Bepete

Those are all the voice actors and characters we know for Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you want to experience all the top-tier performances, be sure to finish all the story quests and get the true ending.

