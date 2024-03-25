Category:
All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Characters & Voice Actors

Aught to be a lot of these
Dragon's Dogma 2 NPC character captain brant
Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a star-studded lineup of voice actors behind its storytelling. The atmosphere of the game would not feel nearly as immersive without these voices bringing some of these larger-than-life characters to life. So let’s go over all of the important characters and all voice actors in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 English Voice Actors & Characters

  • Allard/Eino – Tony Longworth
  • Beren/Ambrosius – Jack Myers
  • Brant – Wayne Gordon
  • Darragh/Lamond – Jordan Whitby
  • Disa – Helen Goldwyn
  • Doireann/Nadinia/Trysha – Laura Aikman
  • Hugo/Srail – Kieran Urquhart
  • Luz/Cliodhna – Heather Bleasdale
  • Menella/Eini – Elizabeth Chan
  • Phaesus – Andrew Whieldon-Dennis
  • Raghnall/Jarle – Mo Ayoub
  • Rivage Elder/Gregor – Harry Myers
  • Rothias – Adam Price
  • Sara/Ursula – Nneka Okoye
  • Sigurd – Afolabi Alli
  • Sphinx – Alexa Bauer
  • Sven – Jasper Cartwright
  • Taliesin/Lennart – David Rintoul
  • The Dragon – Grahame Fox
  • The Dragonforged/Glyndwr – Peter Searles
  • The Pathfinder – Kit Green
  • Ulrika – Holly Earl
  • Waldhar/Myrddin – Christian Holder
  • Wilhelmina – Charlotte East

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Japanese Voice Actors

If you play with the Japanese voices, you’ll get to hear the following Voice Actors.

  • Brant – Hiroki Yasumoto
  • Disa – Mie Sonozaki
  • Doireann – Ai Kakuma
  • Glyndwr – Hiroshi Yanaka
  • Lennart – Masaki Terasoma
  • Luz – Kotono Mitsuishi
  • Menella – Arisa Shida
  • Nadina – Ai Kakuma
  • Sigurd – Atsushi Ono
  • Sven – Yuuki Shin
  • The Dragon – Takayuki Sugo
  • Ulrika – Aoi Inase
  • Wilhelmina – Rikako Yamaguchi

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 Voice Actors

The following voice actors were mentioned in the credits, but their exact roles are not known. These voice actors probably played roles to serve as voices for some of the pawns, NPCs, merchants, and less important side-characters like Ser Menalla.

  • Arkie Reece
  • Adam Diggle
  • Aurora Dawson
  • Adam Howden
  • Dan Mersh
  • Harriet Kershaw
  • John Hopkins
  • Klara Kaliger
  • Kimberley Blake
  • Rebecca Perfect
  • Sara Chai Jewel
  • Tashinga Bepete

Those are all the voice actors and characters we know for Dragon’s Dogma 2. If you want to experience all the top-tier performances, be sure to finish all the story quests and get the true ending.

