Dragon’s Dogma 2 – How to Find Your Pursuer in The Arisen Shadow Quest

After you complete one of the tasks given by Brant, you may receive The Arisen Shadow quest as you walk through the capital city. To complete this Dragon’s Dogma 2 mission, you must find and contend with your pursuer, who’s been shadowing you for a long time. Here’s how to complete The Arisen Shadow quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 The Arisen Shadow Quest Guide

The person following you in The Arisen Shadow quest is called Bermudo. He is a man with a black outfit and covers his face with a cloak. Catching him is quite difficult, but there is a way to draw him out.

You’ll need to spend a day in the capital city sleeping at an inn or dozing off on one of the benches. Afterward, you must head to the northeast gate, where you will encounter an ogre. Defeat the monster, and you will find Bermudo standing near the entrance to the market.

This is where the game is being a bit unreasonable. Catching up with Bermudo is pretty easy since he is not that fast. However, you must grab the man by holding the RT button and not speak to him. I wasted a day running around the city and failing to progress The Arisen Shadow quest since I kept talking to Bermudo instead of tackling him.

Once you capture your pursuer, you will be given a choice on how to end The Arisen Shadow quest. Bermudo will try to bribe you with money to let him go, but you can refuse his offer. Here are the consequences:

Demand compensation – Obtain 5,000 Gold

Refuse – Fight Bermudo

If you refuse Bermudo’s offer, you must defeat the man in a fight. It’s an easy battle, and Brant will arrive to arrest the spy. The knight will ask you to wait for three days to interrogate the man. You can spend your time completing other quests, or you can skip forward by sleeping.

Either way, you can meet with Brant at the Stardrop Inn during nighttime and pick the ‘Tell me of the captured agent’ dialogue option. The knight will relay the information he got and reward you with 4,000 Gold. You’ll also receive 1,000 EXP for completing The Arisen Shadow quest.

That’s the end of our guide on how to contend with your pursuer in The Arisen Shadow quest. For more Dragon’s Dogma 2 content, you can check out our post on how to get the true ending.

