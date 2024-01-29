Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Characters- Full Roster

The beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series is back and better than ever with the newest era. So, to prepare for its launch, here’s the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero full character roster.
All Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Characters
The current Dragon Ball Sparking Zero roster has been revealed, with up to 24 characters. On the other hand, a few more haven’t made it on the official lineup yet, but they are expected to come, nonetheless. You can expect the following fighters on the list:
- Goku – Early DBZ
- Goku – Mid DBZ
- Goku (Super Saiyan) – Mid DBZ
- Goku – End DBZ
- Goku (Super Saiyan) – End DBZ
- Goku (Super Saiyan 2) – End DBZ
- Goku (Super Saiyan 3) – End DBZ
- Goku – Super
- Goku (Super Saiyan Alternative) – Mid DBZ
- Goku (Super Saiyan God) – Super
- Goku (Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan)- Super
- Vegeta (Scouter) – DBZ
- Great Ape Vegeta
- Vegeta – Early DBZ
- Vegeta (Super Saiyan) – Early DBZ
- Super Vegeta
- Vegeta – End DBZ
- Vegeta (Super Saiyan) – End DBZ
- Vegeta (Super Saiyan 2) – End DBZ
- Majin Vegeta
- Vegeta – Super
- Vegeta (Super Saiyan) – Super
- Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) – Super
- Vegeta (Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan) – Super
- Krillin
- Yamcha
- Piccolo
- Android 18
- Android 17
- Perfect Cell
- Bardock
- Broly – DBZ
- Broly – Super
- Frieza
- Majin Buu (Innocent)
- Hercule
- Trunks
- Trunks – Super
- Bergamo
- Jiren
Bandai Namco confirmed the list of Vegeta and Goku variants. Both derive from the two shows, Dragon Ball Z and Super, but other shows like GT may be included.
Apart from these two, many more have been shown in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero artwork and Rivals trailer. So, even though Goku and Vegeta are the show’s main stars in the current lineup, you can look forward to an expansion once more details have been revealed.
By the looks of the selection, 164 characters can be unlocked, but things could change as the game heads closer to launch. There are plenty of iconic Dragon Ball characters to go around, from Gohan (hopefully, the teen version from the Perfect Cell Saga) to Beerus. We may also see some hidden gems in the cast, given the Budokai Tenkaichi series’ past lineups.
If you played an entry from the series before, the characters have been drastically revamped, using a more modern take on 3D battles. In addition, the environment will be shaped by the destructive nature of your battles, bringing an entire hilltop to rubble.
That does it for the roster of all Dragon Ball Sparking Zero characters. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our opinion piece on Dragon Ball Daima.