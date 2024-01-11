When Does Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Come Out? Answered

Arena Fighter fans rejoice! Dragon Ball Sparking Zero stands to be the series’ next great arena brawler, and it’s only a matter of time before fans can get their hands on it.

Being patient is easier said than done though, and if you’re a diehard fan of the series, the wait for the game likely has you resting on pins and needles. Worry not though, as we’ve crafted this guide to help you answer the question: When does Dragon Ball Sparking Zero come out?

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and Spike Chunsoft

While a firm release date hasn’t yet been released for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, we can make an educated guess as to when it might come out.

while the game was initially revealed with a cinematic trailer which didn’t feature gameplay, the following trailer put out on Dec. 7 did offer some snippets of gameplay. Though brief, they at least made it look like the game is moving toward a releasable state.

All the same, it’s safe to say the game is still firmly in its development period. It could be a large portion of the way into being completed, or it could have only just exited the stage wherein the developers are testing concepts which will be used in the title.

With these factors in mind, we’re unlikely to see the game on store shelves for a good long while. At best, we could see the game come out in the latter half of 2024; at worst, it could come out in the first half of 2025.

To be clear though, this is all just speculation. Bandai Namco could very well be holding off on showing gameplay due to wanting to stagger its promotion of the game. If this is the case, we could see the game come out even earlier than the dates laid out above.

Time will tell, and we’re almost certainly going to see more information released regarding a launch window in the coming months or year.

Is Dragon Ball Sparking Zero a Spiritual Successor to Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi? Explained

On the plus side, you can rest assured that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero carries the torch of the Budokai Tenkaichi series brilliantly.

Its gameplay looks to be a more polished version of the 3D arena brawler, and its characters are capable of utilizing most any move from their arsenal. Not only that, but the latest trailer makes it look like it’s possible to destroy the arena through the use of more powerful techniques.

There’s little doubt this means players will be able to wreak havoc in a brand new digital toy box, slamming their favorite Dragon Ball characters against each other with reckless abandon. And, as an added bonus, it’ll look ten times better than the Budokai Tenkaichi titles thanks to the leaps in graphical technology that have occurred since their release.

Hopefully this provided some useful info and context for when Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is coming out.