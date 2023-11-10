Is Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Canon? Explained

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods set a precedent for Dragon Ball movies being canon to the overall plot, but does DBS Super Hero continue that trend? Here’s everything we know about whether Dragon Ball Super Super Hero is canon.

Is Super Hero Canon? Dragon Ball Super Arcs Canon and Filler, Explained

Image Credit: Toei Animation and Akira Toriyama

While it might not have been canon when the film released, the Dragon Ball Super manga has made Dragon Ball Super Super Hero canon… sort of.

Though it doesn’t adapt the film perfectly, the Super Hero arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga does adapt the broad strokes of its plot and make them canon. Piccolo and Gohan are still tasked with taking down new androids created by the Red Ribbon Army, and Piccolo receives the new Orange form to help him keep pace with this new threat.

Given the arc is ongoing though, we still don’t know if the manga will adapt every uncovered part of the movie; or, more specifically, if Gohan’s Super Saiyan Beast will become canon. We’ll be following the series closely though, and will update this guide accordingly once a firm answer emerges.

When Does Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Take Place?

Fortunately, we can at least confirm now that Dragon Ball Super Super Hero takes place after the Granolah Arc.

While the Dragon Ball Super anime wrapped up in 2018, the manga has continued over the years with The Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga, which showed the Z warriors in a desperate struggle against the deadly sorcerer Moro. The manga then continued on into latest the Granolah the Survivor Saga, and has since moved into the Super Hero arc.

This would line up with the aged-up versions of Pan, Goten, and Trunks seen in trailers and the film proper. Dragon Ball Super takes place in the ten years between the defeat of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z and the world martial arts tournament at the end of the series. The time jump in DBS Super Hero suggests that the series is set to close the ten-year gap.

That's everything we know about whether Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is canon.