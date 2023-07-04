Does Torgal Die in Final Fantasy 16? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Torgal is arguably one of the most popular characters in Final Fantasy 16, and it’s not hard to see why. The wolf is a loyal hound who can help you beat your enemies in battles and heal your wounds. However, since the world of Valisthea is grim and cruel, some players may be worried about Torgal’s survival. If you’re curious and don’t mind some spoilers, we can answer that pressing question for you!

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16!*

Final Fantasy 16 Torgal’s Death

Good news! Torgal will not die and remains healthy and safe until the end of Final Fantasy 16. Although the wolf follows Clive to the Phoenix Gate during the Prologue, he manages to escape death and is picked up by the friendly old man Cid. He then spends many years staying in the Hideaway and becoming Cid’s hound until he reunites with Clive.

Afterward, Torgal will be a constant party member who will accompany you throughout your journey. Unfortunately or fortunately, he cannot follow Clive to the Origin and stays in the Hideaway as the three Dominants head off to face their creator. After all, although Torgal is a brave wolf who does not back down from any fight, he cannot fly or join the battle between Eikons in the sky.

During the ending scene, you can see Torgal looking out from a window to witness the Metia star become dim. The wolf immediately follows Jill as the woman runs away outside to cry. The two of them then watch the sun rises for the first time after ever-present dark clouds disappear from Valisthea’s sky.

Unfortunately, the ending of Final Fantasy 16 heavily implies Clive’s death, and he won’t be able to fulfill his promise to return to Jill. At least with Torgal being alive, the wolf can accompany his owner for the rest of her life.

