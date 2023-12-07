Does The Day Before (TDB) Have Controller Support? How To Play With a Controller

FNATASTIC’s The Day Before has officially launched today on Steam for PC players the world over, and everyone is anxious to dive in and get a first-hand look at this open-world apocalyptic zombie MMO.

As a third person shooter, there is the fundamental question of how the game feels on a keyboard versus a console controller.

While many games do have the flexibility of both options, others may be more restrictive in how the experience can be played. If you’re wondering what to expect in terms of controls, here is our guide that answers the question — Does The Day Before have controller support?

Can You Play The Day Before With a Controller?

The Day Before is currently a PC exclusive game for everyone via Steam, and thus the default controls are set with a mouse and keyboard. If you’re a player that prefers the alternative of an Xbox or PlayStation controller, or at least having the option available, you might be a tad disappointed.

While a number of games on Steam are flexible with keyboard or controller, The Day Before unfortunately does not currently have any controller support at all. It’s easy to check if a game does have the capability by simply connecting your chosen controller to your PC, and a prompt will pop up on the right hand side of the game’s library page (as seen above). In this case, it states “This game wasn’t designed to support controllers”.

If you do attempt to bypass that prompt and try anyway, which we did, there literally is no way to use a controller at all. Whether that will change in the future remains to be seen, but as of right now we’re destined to battle zombies as intended with the keyboard.

If you’re not entirely satisfied with the default setup, you can change it in the lobby by hitting ‘Esc’ and going to the ‘Settings’ menu and scrolling over to ‘Controls’. There you can adjust the keybindings to what’s most comfortable for you by double-clicking on a specific control and tapping your ‘Delete’ key to remove it. Then simply hit the key you want to replace it with.

That concludes our guide to answer the question, does The Day Before have controller support? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you think of the gameplay so far.

