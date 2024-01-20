Does Palworld Have Dedicated Servers on Xbox Series X|S?

Palworld arrived on the Xbox Series X|S this week with all the same adventures you can have on Steam. There is just a slight difference from its PC counterpart. Read on to find out if Palworld has dedicated servers on Xbox Series X|S.

Are There Dedicated Servers for Palworld on Xbox Series X|S?

The new survival adventure has a multiplayer function on Xbox Series X|S but it doesn’t have the same set-up as it does on Steam. You can invite friends to join so up to four players can survive, fight and collect Pals together however, there is one key difference. Xbox does not support dedicated servers at the moment and it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.

Image Source: Pocketpair

The good news is that there is cross-platform support with PC and Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, Xbox only has co-op mode instead of dedicated servers which would allow for many more players. On Steam, players can join a server with up to 31 other players but on the Xbox Series X|S only four players may join at any time.

Speaking to players on Discord, a Palworld Community Manager named Bucky explained:

“Xbox only supports co-op mode. Xbox and Xbox PC can crossplay together though. We’d like to have dedicated servers on Xbox but unfortunately, it’s not up to us and is quite difficult to negotiate at this time! But… We are trying!”

Perhaps one day Xbox will allow dedicated servers on the Series X|S for Palworld but until that day we will have to just enjoy the co-op mode as it is.

If you are desperate to join or host a dedicated server then purchasing the Steam version is the only way to go right now.

When we have more news on Palworld’s dedicated servers on Xbox Series X|S we will keep you updated. For more hints and tips check out further Palworld guides below.