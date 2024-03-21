Does Lightyear Frontier Have Crossplay? Answered

Amplifier Studios’ Lightyear Frontier is off to a cosmic start in the farming sim genre, launching to great fanfare on PC and Xbox consoles. While the game focuses on the single-player experience, the game also features a multiplayer option for friends who want to get together to build the intergalactic farm of their dreams. Of course, that also begs the question of whether Lightyear Frontier has crossplay.

Recommended Videos

Is There Crossplay in Lightyear Frontier?

Image Source: Amplifier Studios via Twinfinite

The good news is that Lightyear Frontier does in fact have crossplay. If you’re playing on an Xbox One or Series X|S and want to join up with a friend who plays on PC, you are more than welcome to. All you have to do is pick someone to host the multiplayer session (as seen above) and then join up via an invite code.

Up to four players can join a single session, but keep in mind that the host dictates where in-game progress picks up, whether you’re starting fresh or in the middle of building an incredibly productive space farm. Also, when it comes to in-game features like Mech upgrades, each player in the session must complete their own upgrades. One person cannot apply them to the entire group.

Image Source: Amplifier Studios

One other thing to remember is to be careful with your saves, as transferring them between platforms is limited (to our current understanding). While in single-player, you shouldn’t need to worry about this when jumping between PC and Xbox consoles.

However in multiplayer, beware if you jump across platforms when progressing a multiplayer session, especially as there are ongoing post-launch server connectivity issues with the game’s multiplayer feature.

If you encounter any issues with the multiplayer feature and your crossplay experience, you can submit a bug report in-game via the ‘Feedback’ button in the Pause Menu or on their official Discord server.

That concludes our guide that answers whether Lightyear Frontier has crossplay. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the multiplayer experience in the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Lightyear Frontier, such as all Ruins locations in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more