Does Lethal Company Have VR Support? Answered

Lethal Company has been billed as a multiplayer horror game, but truth be told, once you get into the swing of things, the game very quickly stops being scary. If you want to retain that horror element, though, you might be wondering if Lethal Company has VR support. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There a VR Mode in Lethal Company?

At the time of writing, Lethal Company does not currently have VR support. The game has only just released via Steam early access, so it does feel pretty barebones feature-wise right now. All you can do is play the base game itself on your own or with friends, and just collect and sell loot as you explore the various Moons.

That said, with how successful the game has been so far, it wouldn’t surprise us if developers Zeekerss eventually add VR support to the game down the line. For now, though, there’s none.

Are There Any VR Mods for Lethal Company?

Not all hope is lost, as you can always count on the modding community to come through for features that the developers themselves have yet to add. There is indeed a VR mod in the works by the folks over at Flat2VR.

Developers DaXcess and rodabafilms are currently working on their own mod that adds a VR mode to Lethal Company, and while it’s not quite ready yet, what they’re working on seems pretty promising so far. You can check out a short clip down below to get a sense of what it’ll look like:

Co-op horror game Lethal Company is Steam’s latest viral hit as it overtakes Ark, Rust and Dead by Daylight with millions of players.



It's now getting a VR mod thanks to DaXcess / rodabafilms! Here's some early footage:@ZeekerssRBLX pic.twitter.com/x7Q4MswIip — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) November 23, 2023

As expected, VR mode will probably make the game feel a lot more intense and scary, and could end up being a really fresh way to experience the game. There’s no release date for the mod just yet, but this is definitely one to keep an eye on.

That’s all you need to know about VR support in Lethal Company for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.