Does Jill Die in Final Fantasy 16? Answered (Spoilers)

Jill is one of several major characters who will accompany Clive on his journey in Final Fantasy 16. Since the world of Valisthea is dark and unforgiving, many people do not meet a kind end and perish during numerous conflicts on the continent. Many players may wonder if the main female character will be safe from such a horrible fate or if Jill will die as she attempts to help Clive.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Final Fantasy 16!*

Final Fantasy 16 Jill’s Death

Unlike many other characters, Jill will stay alive until the end of Final Fantasy 16. That doesn’t mean her life is easy, though. After the fall of the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, Jill becomes a captive of the Iron Kingdom and is forced to become their weapon of mass destruction after she awakens as Shiva’s Dominant.

Although Jill does not care about being tortured, she cannot handle seeing others suffer. The Iron Kingdom uses this weakness and compels Jill to fully prime into her Eikon form by threatening to kill young girls if she refuses.

Luckily, Clive saves her quite early in the game, and she becomes a faithful companion on your journey. After her horrible experience as Iron Kingdom’s Dominant, Jill wants to free Bearers and the common people from the shackles of magic. She aids Clive in destroying all Mothercrystals and eventually surrenders her Eikon to the protagonist to help him beat King Barnabas.

Unfortunately, this weakens Jill, and she cannot accompany Clive to the Origin and face Ultima. The woman stays in the Hideaway, and in the ending, you can see her crying after she sees the Metia star has become dim. Afterward, she goes outside to witness the first sunrise in Valisthea after Clive removes the ever-present dark clouds from the sky.

Although Jill is safe and sound at the end of Final Fantasy 16, the same thing cannot be said about Clive. The ending heavily implies that the protagonist will soon succumb to the Crystals’ Curse after performing the ultimate feat of erasing all magic from Valisthea. This certainly explains why Jill is crying at the end since she knows deep down that Clive will not return.

