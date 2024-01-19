Do Pals Evolve in Palworld? Answered

Palworld differs from Pokemon in more ways than one, not least of all the Pal’s hilarious love of firearms. Fans have been wondering for months now if another aspect is different, notably Pal evolutions. Do Pals evolve in Palworld? We have the answer to that question along with other tips and tricks to get the most out of your gun-toting Pals.

Is There Pal Evolution in Palworld?

The answer is no, Pals cannot evolve into more advanced forms in Palworld. Each Pal keeps its identity and general body as a singular unit throughout Palworld. The good news is Palworld offers a lot of customization and enhancements for each Pal you befriend.

Just like traditional RPGs, Pals have stats and an overall level that increases with training and experience. Additionally, Pal Souls can be given to Pals to instantly boost these specific stats:

Max HP

Attack

Defense

Work Speed

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Pals each have a hungry meter that affects their mood, so make sure to feed them their favorite food to boost overall morale. Skill Fruits are given to Pals to teach them specific Active Skills that they can have as part of their attacks and abilities. And then, there’s breeding, which lets you be the mad scientist of your dreams and fuse different Pals together to create a new Pal with specialized traits.

While it will be disappointing for some that evolution isn’t a feature in Palworld, I for one am relieved. I can’t be the only one who gets kinda sad at the prospect of transforming a cute animal into a hideous Cthulu monster, right?

So, no, Pals do not evolve in Palworld. But at least you’re given an assortment of tools to customize and enhance and tweak them. Check out our library of Palworld content, including this helpful breeding guide here on Twinfinite.