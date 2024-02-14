Divinity Original Sin 2: All Statue of Illusions Answers

As you progress through the story in Divinity Original Sin 2, you’ll eventually be led to a mysterious cave just north of the Seekers camp. The cave is full of illusions and puzzles, and you’ll soon encounter a Statue of Illusions who asks you a series of questions. Answer each one correctly, and he’ll give you a helping hand. Here are all of the Statue of Illusions answers in Divinity Original Sin 2.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Statue of Illusions Answers

There’s actually a trick to guessing the answer. For instance, the first question is, “BRACCUS is a bloody, rotten, thieving, very, very awful fellow. Some even call him a cur! A CUR is…?” There’s a reason why the words BRACCUS and CUR are capitalized. The letters in BRACCUS correspond with the words that the Statue of Illusions says after that.

So in this case, B corresponds with “bloody,” R is “rotten,” A is “thieving,” C is “very,” and so on and so forth. When he asks you what a CUR is, you’ll want to match the letters in CUR with the words he said in the first part of the question. With this in mind, you should be able to answer his questions fairly easily.

Here’s a list of the adjectives that each letter corresponds to:

BRACCUS

Letter Meaning B Bloody R Rotten A Thieving C Very U Awful S Fellow

SOURCE

Letter Meaning S Scourge O Devil U Misery R Blight C Hex E Curse

If you’re still having trouble with the Statue of Illusions, we have the answers below:

Finish the sentence with “very awful, rotten.”

A hex, a misery, a blight, a curse.

Answer them correctly, and the Statue of Illusions will open a path for you, allowing you to progress.

Dealing with Trompdoy

After you’ve solved the puzzle, you’ll be forced to fight Trompdoy again, and beating him will reward you with the Band of Braccus. Equip it and take it off, and your character will become cursed.

Continue progressing through the area and loot everything you see, and Trompdoy will inform you that he cannot die as long as his jar is still intact. Break his jar to complete the quest, then proceed onwards and touch the statue to get teleported to the Hall of Echoes. Once here, you’ll learn the Bless ability from Rhalic, which allows you to cure yourself of curses.

That’s all you need to know about how to solve the Statue of Illusions puzzle in Divinity: Original Sin 2. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more information on the game, and check out our guides about the Switch port, as well as how to get Source Points.