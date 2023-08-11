Diablo Immortal Codes: Free Gold, Platinum, Hilts & More

Here are all the active Diablo Immortal codes we know of so far.

Looking for the latest Diablo Immortal Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working Diablo Immortal codes that players can use to claim free Gold, Platinum, Hilts, and other rewards. Diablo Immortal is the latest action RPG title from Blizzard Entertainment set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III.

Diablo Immortal codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Diablo Immortal codes for free rewards.

All Diablo Immortal Codes

Image source: Blizzard Entertainment

As of August 11, 2023, there are no active codes available for the Diablo Immortal at the moment. It’s unclear when, if ever, Blizzard will opt to release codes for the game, but as soon as they do, we’ll update this post and share them with you.

However, if you’re looking to pick up a Backbone controller for your mobile device, you can get a ‘Premium Adventurer’s Pack’ for free by redeeming the offer in the Backbone App for Backbone+ Members.

As soon as we have any word on codes you can redeem in the game, we’ll update this post and let you know.

How To Redeem Diablo Immortal Codes

Image source: Blizzard Entertainment

Redeeming Diablo Immortal codes is relatively easy. Here are the steps that you should follow:

Launch Diablo Immortal on your device. Open the Main Menu and go to the Settings. Select the Account tab and navigate to the Account settings screen. Look for the Redeem Code section and select Redeem. Enter and redeem your code using the Redeem Code window.

It’s worth noting that the redeem codes option is currently unavailable for the iOS platform.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal codes. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.