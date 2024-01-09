Diablo 4 Season 3 Release Date & Latest News

As we approach the game’s one-year anniversary, it’s time to look ahead to the Diablo 4 Season 3 release date and latest news. Blizzard has been purposefully tight-lipped on what to expect from the new season, though we can find a few tidbits to give players a hint or two. Let’s dig into it!

Diablo 4 Season 3 will release on January 24, 2024. Or at least, that’s when the current Season 2 battle pass is set to end in-game. It wouldn’t make sense for the game to run without an active season for any period, so the transition into the new season should be practically instant.

As seen in other live service games like Fortnite, there’s usually a few hours of downtime while the devs usher in a new season and get the game ready. This will likely be the case when Diablo 4 Season 3 releases, as well.

At the time of writing (January 9), Blizzard has yet to officially comment on the new season’s release date. That’s why we’re currently going off the Season 2 end date as displayed in-game. As soon as we’ve got some official confirmation, we’ll update this guide.

Diablo 4 Season 3 Latest News

Image Source: Blizzard

As hinted at, Blizzard has provided very little information on Diablo 4 Season 3 so far. There’s nothing on the website’s Seasons tab denoting the new expansion’s title or contents, and no patch notes to hint at early in-game changes prior to a big update.

Currently, the ongoing Season of Blood, the game’s second season after its launch, is still running. It arrived in October 2023, meaning dedicated players will be nearing 100% completion of all its content. As such, details on the latest season should be imminent.

We recommend keeping tabs on the official Diablo 4 website, which will be the first place details on the new season arrive. The same goes for the Diablo X page, which will no doubt also be a reliable source of information. Given the current season is getting close to wrapping up, we’ll start hearing rumors on Season 3 in the very near future, so lock in!

