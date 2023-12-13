How to Make Lucent Crunch Recipe in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

Here's everything you need to know on how to make Lucent Crunch in Destiny 2.

The Dawning has arrived once again in Destiny 2, and it’s time to break out of the oven. So today, let’s discuss how to make the Lucent Crunch Recipe in Destiny 2 The Dawning.

What Cookie to Give Fynch in Destiny 2 Dawning 2023

For this recipe, you’ll need the following ingredients: Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste, and Essence of Dawning. Here’s how to get each ingredient:

Chitin Powder : This ingredient can be obtained by defeating Hive enemies.

: This ingredient can be obtained by defeating Hive enemies. Perfect Taste : Make sure your aim is good because the only way to earn this ingredient is by getting Precision Kills on enemies.

: Make sure your aim is good because the only way to earn this ingredient is by getting Precision Kills on enemies. Essence of Dawning: Last but not least, Essence of Dawning can be earned by doing just about anything in the game. However, the fastest way to obtain them would be Strikes.

After collecting all the ingredients, go into your Quest Director and inspect Eva’s Holiday Oven. From there, you can select the recipe you want and the ingredients you’ll need for it. Be careful of which ones you choose, as if you accidentally pick the wrong one, you’ll have to get that ingredient again. But if something goes wrong, you’ll have more than enough time to collect the essential before the event ends on Jan. 2.

Once a Lucent Crunch has been made, you can make your way to Savathun’s Throne World and meet with Fynch, who will be delighted to receive this gift from you. There are plenty of more recipients you can provide presents to, from Commander Zavala to Eva Levante. As a reward, you’ll receive exclusive content that can only be unlocked from the Destiny 2 Dawning event, giving you more options in your arsenal.

That’s everything you need to know on how to make Lucent Crunch in Destiny 2 The Dawning. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, including how to get Personal Touch.