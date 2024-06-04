How To Fix Weasel Error (Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew) in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is finally here. As is common among major launches, players are reporting error codes that are preventing them from getting involved. Here’s how to fix the error codes Weasel, Cat, Newt, Olive, and Honeydew in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

What Do Error Codes Weasel, Cat, Newt, Olive, and Honeydew Mean in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

The launch of Destiny 2’s various expansions and seasons is always highly anticipated. That means any time one arrives, there’s going to be a lot of people trying it out all at once. As you can imagine, that puts the servers under a lot of strain.

This is exactly what’s causing the Weasel, Cat, Newt, Olive, and Honeydew error codes. The latest major update, The Final Shape, is bringing back a ton of new players. It’s causing the game to crash or lose connection to the server.

If your game crashes and you see any of these error codes then don’t panic. It’s a crash that’s typical of a server overload in Destiny 2. This often happens whenever there’s a major new expansion, season, or other update coming to the game that encourages players to return to their Guardian and get grinding out exotics in Raids, Strikes, and other public events.

How to Fix Destiny 2 Error Codes Weasel, Cat, Newt, Olive & Honeydew

So how to fix the issue? In short, there’s nothing you can do other than wait it out and keep retrying.

The best place to keep track of what’s going on is the Bungie Help X account which will post server status updates. You can try logging in and logging out and you might be able to get back in. But if you continue to get the Weasel or Cat error or any other similar ones, you’ll just have to wait it out.

We’ve also got you covered with our ‘Are Destiny 2 Servers Down?‘ guide.

That does it for how to fix error codes Weasel, Cat, Newt, Olive, Honeydew & other similar codes, and what it means in Destiny 2. For more, check out how to redeem The Final Shape pre-order rewards and the best Prismatic Hunter build.

