Destiny 2: Best Weapons for PvP & Trials of Osiris (July 2023)

Destiny 2 is an ever-changing game with updates almost every week. These updates include new content or buffs and nerfs to certain weapons. Depending on the severity of the adjustment, it could greatly influence how the gun will perform in certain activities. That said, there are always weapons that are stronger than others, no matter how “buffed” they are. With that in mind, it’s time to go over the current best weapons for PvP & Trials of Osiris in Destiny 2 during Season of the Deep.

Best Weapons For Destiny 2 PvP & Trials of Osiris

No Time To Explain

Image Source: Bungie.net

For numerous Seasons, the No Time To Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle has been a dominant force of nature within the Crucible. It’s been nerfed multiple times by now, but even so, it continues to be one of the most oppressive weapons to square off against.

This isn’t because of its Exotic traits but mainly due to its inherent nature as a high-impact frame Pulse Rifle. High-impact Pulse Rifles are very strong in the current sandbox, and the No Time To Explain sits at the top with its impressive stats and ability to easily two-burst opposing Guardians with ease. It will likely receive another nerf in an upcoming Season, along with the other high-impact Pulse Rifles.

The Messenger

Image Source: Twinfinite

On the topic of high-impact Pulse Rifles, there’s no way we couldn’t include the most recent terror in the Crucible, The Messenger. Introduced during Season of the Chosen, The Messenger was an extremely potent weapon to fight in that period. However, it was removed from the loot pool a few Seasons later and hasn’t returned until now, during Season of the Deep.

With a new suite of perks at its disposal, The Messenger is stronger than ever, shredding through opposing Guardians with little issue. In particular, having access to the Headseeker perk makes this weapon a laser beam from medium to long ranges.

An argument could be made that The Messenger is even deadlier than No Time To Explain in some cases. Either way, unless a nerf is planned for high-impact Pulse Rifles, The Messenger will continue its reign of terror on the Crucible for the remainder of Season of the Deep.

Graviton Lance

Image Source: Twinfinite

Continuing the Pulse Rifle train, the recently buffed Exotic Graviton Lance has made one of the strongest comebacks in franchise history. Introduced in the game’s first expansion, the Graviton Lance was a solid gun to use but never got its big break to becoming a top-tier meta option.

However, this weapon skyrocketed to the top of the tier list within a week with a buff that changed its rpm from 257 to 300 and a slight damage buff. Now this weapon can two-burst opposing Guardians quickly with virtually no range fall off.

Simply put, this gun has the range of a Scout Rifle with the damage output of a Pulse Rifle. Needless to say, but that combo is highly potent, and it would not be surprising to see it nerfed by the time Season 22 arrives in late August.

Cloudstrike

Image Source: Twinfinite

Cloudstrike has slowly and steadily climbed to the top since its release during the Beyond Light DLC. The ability to land a headshot and create a lightning strike that could kill a nearby Guardian is exceptionally potent.

However, many players initially turned away from it due to its poor handling, making it extremely tough to use. Over time, the gun received an abundance of buffs to make it properly viable. Now, it’s one of the most used Sniper Rifles in PvP and arguably the deadliest.

Snipers are great for picking off opponents from long distances. However, its value is unlike any other when the weapon can kill more than one enemy in a single shot.

Beloved

Image Source: Twinfinite

If a player isn’t using Cloudstrike, the next best option is Beloved. Re-introduced last year during Season of the Haunted, the Beloved has had little to no difficulty making quick work of every other Legendary Sniper Rifle in the game.

With the ability to be crafted, enhanced perks placed on it, and an overall fantastic stat distribution, it’s no secret how this weapon has taken over player inventories. Not to mention that those enhanced perks include Snapshot and Moving Target.

Snapshot increases the aim-down-sight speed for the gun, while Moving Target gives higher aim assist when aiming down. It’s a match made in heaven for any Sniper Rifle. Considering there hasn’t been another Sniper in the game with this combo, it’s safe to say Beloved will continue its reign as the best Legendary Sniper Rifle.

The Immortal

Image Source: Twinfinite

It’s no secret that The Immortal SMG was the most dominant weapon in the game for PvP last Season. 750 rpm SMGs are strong, but having access to Rangefinder and Target Lock made the gun shoot enemies from Auto Rifle range while killing them as quickly as an SMG would.

Unsurprisingly, it received a nerf at the beginning of Season of the Deep. However, unfortunately, the nerf wasn’t enough, as it only had some of its range brought down a bit.

It’s not as oppressive as before, but when it comes to close range, there’s almost no other gun in the game that can compete with it. Whether or not Bungie will do something about it during Season 22 remains to be seen.

Iterative Loop

Image Source: Twinfinite

Fusion Rifles have been dominant for multiple Seasons now, with some being far stronger than others. Previously, the Main Ingredient Fusion Rifle was the best option due to its ludicrous range and damage output. However, with a recent buff to rapid-fire Fusion Rifles, there’s a new king in town.

With exceptional damage output, high range, and a faster charge time, the Iterative Loop Fusion Rifle from Neomuna has swiftly claimed the throne from Main Ingredient. To make matters worse, with access to the Kickstart perk, the weapon gains bonus damage and charge rate briefly after sliding.

This perk is a match made in heaven for Antaeus Ward Titans, who are virtually immortal when sliding. Iterative Loop is exceptionally potent right now, but it’s more likely that Antaeus Wards will see a nerf first before the weapon does. How it fairs after that remains to be seen.

Le Monarque

Image Source: Twinfinite

Since its introduction in Season of the Forge, the Le Monarque Exotic Bow has been the bane of every Guardian in the Crucible. Bows have always been a solid option, as they can two-tap players consistently. However, what set Le Monarque apart was its lethal damage over time perk.

A headshot from the Bow would put a player at just below half-health. With its damage over time, though, the damage would cripple the Guardian, continuously ticking them and leaving them with only a quarter left. The constant damage leaves the Guardian extremely vulnerable, disabling their recovery until the poison fades away a few seconds later.

This gives opposing Guardians plenty of time to run up to their wounded enemy and finish them off before they can retaliate. Thankfully, Bungie has confirmed the Le Monarque will finally receive a nerf when Season 22 arrives. Until then, though, the Bow will continue to dominate endgame PvP activities.

Matador

Image Source: Twinfinite

Shotguns are always a hot topic to discuss in Destiny 2, as there’s always a supply of players who despise them in PvP. With the powerhouse weapons in the Kinetic slot to choose from, energy Shotguns, such as the Matador 64, have risen the ranks in usage.

In particular, aside from a select few, energy Shotguns are in short supply these days, especially ones that are viable for PvP. Undoubtedly, the Matador 64 is the best choice, and as of late, it has been dominating endgame PvP. It has Threat Detector and Opening Shot as its main perks. Threat Detector increases handling, stability, and reload speed when two or more enemies are nearby. Meanwhile, Opening Shot gives range and accuracy to the first shot of the magazine.

This combo is deadly for PvP, making this weapon a borderline Slug Shotgun with how much range it has. It’s no surprise how it’s dominated endgame PvP thus far. Hopefully, Season 22 will introduce a new energy Shotgun to take its place.

Crimson

Image Source: Twinfinite

Like Graviton Lance, the Exotic Hand Cannon, Crimson, is one of the oldest guns in the game. However, unlike Graviton Lance, Crimson has always been a dominant gun to use in PvP.

Being the only three-burst Hand Cannon in the game, the weapon inherently has a natural advantage over other Hand Cannons as it will cause more flinch. On top of that, when securing a kill, the weapon will automatically heal the user.

This gun has been one of the best Exotic weapons since the game’s release, and it will likely remain that way for the foreseeable future.

