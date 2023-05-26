Destiny 2 – Into the Depths Quest Guide for Season of the Deep

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep is about more than just the return of Mama Sloane and the addition of her friend, Big Squid, but that is a considerably important aspect of it. In the Into the Depths seasonal quest, Guardians will be exploring the strange connection between Sloane and her new friend as we try to find out more about The Witness and what is happening with The Traveller.

To start the Into the Depths Quest, you just need to load into the game, and you will automatically begin a mission called The Descent. If you do leave the starting mission or lose connection, you can restart it via a special node in the HELM. Remember, you will be doing small lumps of this each week, and new parts will become active with the Tuesday weekly reset.

Into the Depths Quest Guide

Image by Twinfinite

Week 1

Step 1 – Speak with the Drifter at the holoprojector in the HELM.

– Speak with the Drifter at the holoprojector in the HELM. Step 2 – Complete the Salvage activity. This can be launched from a node in the HELM via the Director.

– Complete the Salvage activity. This can be launched from a node in the HELM via the Director. Step 3 – Complete the mission Operation Thunderbolt. Once again, this can be launched via the HELM.

– Complete the mission Operation Thunderbolt. Once again, this can be launched via the HELM. Step 4 – Bring the Coral obtained during your Deep Dive in the Operation Thunderbolt mission to Sloane in the HELM. You can use the portal there to travel to her on Titan.

– Bring the Coral obtained during your Deep Dive in the Operation Thunderbolt mission to Sloane in the HELM. You can use the portal there to travel to her on Titan. Step 5 – Speak to Sloane using the holoprojector in the HELM.

– Speak to Sloane using the holoprojector in the HELM. Step 6 – Claim the Deep Challenger Seasonal Challenge.

– Claim the Deep Challenger Seasonal Challenge. Step 7 – The Vanguard will inform you once Sloane and Ahsa are ready to boost their bond again. (The Tuesday reset.)

Week 2 will start on May 30th, check back for more then.

About the author

Aidan O'Brien Aidan has been playing games for over three decades and has been writing about them for about five years. When not getting stomped on by the creations of Hidetaka Miyazaki he enjoys spending too much time in Warframe, Destiny 2, and any ARPG with a solid grind. When not writing, he is doing inexplicable behind-the-scenes magic. More Stories by Aidan O'Brien

Related Posts