Demon Slayer Legacy Clan Tier List

Upon creating a character at the start of Demon Slayer Legacy, you get several spins to select your starting clans. However, they aren’t just for show; each clan offers different benefits. The gacha aspect means you can make a pretty clear ranking of the Demon Slayer Legacy clans, so you can know how lucky your spins were.

Demon Slayer Legacy Clan Rankings

While Demon Slayer Legacy has amazing and lesser clans, it would be hard to call any of them actually bad to have. Considering you can earn spins as you go, there are definitely those you should replace when you get the chance.

S-Tier

Kamado, Kibutsuji, and Tsugikuni are some of the best spins you can get due to their specialized fighting techniques. They are also the rarest spins, so it’s unlikely you will get any of these in the first 10 spins the game gives you. Fittingly, these are also the strongest characters in the Demon Slayer series.

A-Tier

Saiyan and Uchiha belong in second place. Anime fans will notice that these aren’t related to Demon Slayer. This allows them to be a little more broke, as the Demon Slayer legacy creators have added these themselves without having anything from the series to adapt. Thus, they are honestly a little bit broken.

B-Tier

Himajima, Iguro, Kocho, Rengoku, Shinazugawa, Tokito, Tomioka, and Uzui are the next best group. As these are all based on Hashira, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that they are also good spin results. These all include better breathing techniques and attack boosts.

C-Tier

Agatsuma, Hashibara, and Tsuyuri make up the next tier. While two of them are based on the main characters in the series, there is still a definite benefit gap between them and the Hashira.

D-Tier

Toma sits alone in this one. This is clearly the worst spin result, as it is the most common in the whole game. You’re better off rerolling this if it pops up when you start making your character.

Once in the game, you can check on the upgrade path of your clans in the Menu.

This should hopefully help you figure out if you should reroll your clans when starting Demon Slayer Legacy. For more guides related to Roblox games, check out our links below.

