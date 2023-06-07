All Demon Slayer Ranks in Order, Explained

Image Source: Ufotable, Inc.

The world of Demon Slayer is full of beautiful landscapes, nail-biting battles, and unique characters, each holding a rank within the Demon Slayer Corps. However, there are quite a few of these Demon Slayer ranks, and remembering them all can sometimes be pretty confusing. Don’t worry, though; that’s where we come in. Here’s a complete summary and explanation of every significant rank within the Demon Slayer universe:

All Main Demon Slayer Corps Ranks

Beginner Rank – Mizunoto

Mizunoto is the lowest possible rank for a Demon Slayer, and is the rank granted to any individual who passes the Final Selection. A Final Selection involves individuals who wish to become a member of Demon Slayer Corps travelling to and surviving seven nights on a demon-infested mountaintop, using only their skills in battle and survival smarts to make it out alive, much like when Tanjiro was forced to go up against the Hand Demon. A new Demon Slayer will officially receive the role of Mizunoto after passing their Final Selection and settling into the organization.

Mizunoe – Kinoto

Following the rank of Mizunoto, there are eight more ranks to progress through. These ranks are as follows, in order of progression: Mizunoe, Kanoto, Kanoe, Tsuchinoe, Hinoto, Hinoe, Kinoto, and Kinoe. Unfortunately, not much is known about each of these individual ranks, and the few of Tanjiro’s non-Hashira comrades we’ve met rarely reveal their positions throughout the series.

While there have been no specific criteria officially stated that a Demon Slayer must meet to reach each rank, it is known that they can progress their status by embarking on and completing various missions, upping in danger and intensity, and making specific achievements such as slaying a certain number of demons, or targeted foes.

Throughout his journey as a Demon Slayer, Tanjiro successfully climbed to the rank of Kanoe alongside Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibiara. Murata is also confirmed to be of the Kanoe rank, while Kanao Tsuyuri is one rank higher than these four, holding the title of Tsuchinoto.

Tanjiro falls into a very similar pattern to Naruto Uzumaki from the popular Naruto anime, in which he is much more powerful than the rank he holds. Much like Naruto only ever having the title of Genin despite saving the Shinobi world from destruction, Tanjiro never receives any update on his rank progression, despite taking down several renowned Demons and Upper Moon titles. But hey, none of that seems important in the long run anyway, when your main priority is to destroy the most powerful Demon and save your younger sister from life as one of these creatures.

Kinoe

Kinoe is the highest of the nine Demon Slayer Corp ranks, only accessible to the most well-rounded and talented individuals. Anyone whom holds the rank of Kinoe will be among the most respected people within the Demon Slayer organization, with the title achieved by very few due to the high stakes of the requirements, and the impressive level of skill needed to be considered for such a role.

To achieve the rank of Kinoe, a Demon Slayer individual must successfully slay fifty Demons, or a member of the Twelve Kizuki, which will also enable them to become eligible for consideration of the Hashira title and role.

Other Demon Slayer Ranks

Hashira

The Hashira consist of the nine most overall powerful individuals in the entire Demon Slayer Corps. The Hashira are elite combatants responsible for handling all matters too dangerous for other Demon Slayers, each playing a vital role in the war against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Each individual Hashira possesses a unique breathing style, with some of these styles being created as personal inventions. The Hashira are masters of their respective Breathing Styles, earning them each the nickname of Fire Pillar for a Fire Breathing Hashira, Stone Pillar for a Stone Breathing Hashira, and so on.

To train to become a Hashira, one must have already achieved the Kinoe rank, be recognized for their talent, and participate in extensive training and preparations, usually taking five years. However, the most elite talents can sometimes finish this training in as little as two years. In rare circumstances, standout prodigies such as Muichiro and Gyomei were able to complete the five-year training in just two months.

Tsuguko

Tsuguko is the unique rank and title given to a Demon Slayer who is an exceptionally talented combatant, assigned as the apprentice, and eventual successor of one of the nine Hashira. A Tsuguko can either be scouted by one of the current Hashira, or apply for the position and get accepted, then assigned to a Hashira they can best inherit skills and lessons from. Throughout the story of Demon Slayer, it has been stated that Kanao Tsuyuri is the Tsuguko of her elder adoptive sister, and the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho.

Oyakata-Sama

The Oyakata-Sama rank is held by the official leader of the Demon Slayer Corps and the personal master of the nine Hashira. The Oyakata-Sama is traditionally a member of the Ubuyashiki family and will be responsible for serving as the head of the organization, overseeing the Final Selection, deploying Demon Slayers to remedy locations infested with Demons, and running important meetings with the Hashira.

The Oyakata-Sama is exceptionally well respected by all Demon Slayers, regardless of rank. This was further proven when Sanemi, who is quite hot-blooded and stubborn, kneeled and bowed without hesitation, even forcing a clueless Tanjiro’s face into the ground to make him show respect.

That’s it for all Demon Slayer Ranks in order, explained. For more anime lists, guides, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty of Demon Slayer topics to slice your Nichirin Blades into, so why not scroll down and look at our related links below for yourself?

