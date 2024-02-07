Dead By Daylight Lights Out Mode: Everything You Need to Know

Darkness has fallen in Dead By Daylight for a time-limited game mode, Lights Out. Let us help you prepare for this new Modifier, Dead By Daylight Lights Out, with everything you need to know.

Dead By Daylight Lights Out

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Between February 7 to 14, 2024, Dead By Daylight has a brand new time-limited Modifier and accompanied Tome. Lights Out brings an immersive and spooky slant to your usual Dead By Daylight gameplay. A select number of maps are swathed in darkness and fog, making it very difficult to see. The four available maps adapted for this game mode are:

Mount Ormond Resort

Treatment Theatre

Family Residence

The Shattered Square

Killers will still have their powers but cannot bring any add-ons or offerings. The Killer terror radius is suppressed along with the red stain which only appears when a Survivor is being chased. While in a chase, Survivors will leave no scratch marks when running. Players will also not see any Generator auras so will have to rely on their hearing. The final change is that there is no longer a way to see progress on Generators while repairing or Med Kits while healing. Players are truly kept in the dark throughout the game!

Image Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Lights Out Modifier Tome

The Lights Out Tome brings some fun challenges and rewards for the week. The rewards include Bloodpoints and Rift Fragments, with Charms, Badges, and Banners.

Amateur Ornithologist – Disturb 40 Crows

– Disturb 40 Crows Destroy or Rebuild – Damage 12 Generators or Succeed at 12 Repair Skill Checks

– Damage 12 Generators or Succeed at 12 Repair Skill Checks Bloody Rewards – Earn 75K Bloodpoints

– Earn 75K Bloodpoints Drop or Chop – Drop or Break 12 Pallets

– Drop or Break 12 Pallets Salvation or Sacrifice – Hook or Unhook 6 Survivors

– Hook or Unhook 6 Survivors Golden Age – Earn 6 Gold Emblems

Jump into a Dead By Daylight Lights Out match while you can! For more Dead By Daylight tips and tricks including info on the new Alan Wake perks, check out more guides in the list below.