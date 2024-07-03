Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Codes (July 2024)

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures is a fun mobile game where you embark on an epic journey to save the Pancake Tower. Before you start fighting evil, you can get a headstart by redeeming Cookie Run Tower of Adventures codes for free Diamonds!

All Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Codes

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Codes (Working)

TOWERCOOKIERUNGO: 500 Crystals

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures Codes (Expired)

TOTOWEROFGUYNGID

COOKIETOA2GETHER

How to Redeem Codes in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures

Image Source: Devsisters via Twinfinite

You can follow these steps to redeem your Cookie Run Tower of Adventure coupons:

Launch Cookie Run Tower of Adventure and complete the tutorial section. Open the menu by clicking the three bars icon on the top left. Select Settings and scroll down until you find the Enter Code option. It will open the redeem coupon page on your browser. Copy your DevPlay Account ID from the Settings. Input your ID and a valid code into the text boxes. Press the Claim Reward button to get your free Diamonds.

How to Get More Freebies in Cookie Run Tower of Adventures

Besides redeeming coupons, you can get more freebies by playing the game and logging in daily. New players will be showered with numerous Diamonds and other resources to help them start their journey. You can also participate in limited-time events to get extra rewards.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If the coupon you input doesn’t work, then there may be a typo, so please copy and paste it from our list. If you still get an error, then the code you input may have already expired.

What Is Cookie Run Tower of Adventures?

Cookie Run Tower of Adventures is another game in the Cookie Run series from Devsisters. Your goal is to help GingerBrave and his friends save the Pancake Tower from evil forces. You can collect various cookies, which you can level up and equip with powerful gear.

