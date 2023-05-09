Image Source: JonBro via Twinfinite

Phil Eggtree is once again forced to endure another boring day of school in Riddle School 2. It’s up to you to help him slip away using nothing but your wits. Naturally, it won’t be easy; teachers, and even students, bar your path. If you’re having trouble helping Phil escape, here’s the complete Riddle School 2 walkthrough to make it easier.

Complete Riddle School 2 Walkthrough

In order to escape Riddle School, you need to set yourself up for success. The best strategy is to gather as many items as you need ahead of time, like so:

Leave the band room. Pick up four quarters throughout the band room. Two are on the floor (one is by Phred), one on the music stand, and another on the drum set. Give them to Phred for a whistle, which you can blow as a distraction and leave the band room. Retrieve the following items. In Mrs. Sleep’s classroom, retrieve 30 cents and trombone slide oil from the opened desk. Leave and head right to where Mr. Sum and the women’s bathroom is. Open the nearest locker by the women’s bathroom and collect the dime. Go to the end of the hallway where Chubb is and use the trombone slide oil on the vent for a roll of toilet paper. Go into the men’s bathroom. Give the roll of toilet paper to the person in the stall, allowing you to then retrieve the mop. Go into the janitor’s closet and give the janitor the mop for another dime. Get Chubb out of the way. Go into the teacher’s lounge and click the back of the vending machine. Plug in the power cord and use the money you have to buy a cookie. By giving it to Chubb, he’ll move, allowing you to access the office. In doing so, you’ll obtain a key. Leave Riddle School. Exit the office and head to the left, to the end of the hall where Mrs. Sleep’s classroom is. Click on the double doors to be free of Riddle School.

That does it for the complete Riddle School 2 walkthrough, right down to the smallest step. It’s a fairly easy escape room puzzle game compared to the previous episode. If you want a real challenge, try your hand at Riddle Transfer 2.

Related Posts