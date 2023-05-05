Riddle Transfer 2 Walkthrough: Complete Guide

Image Source: Jonochrome via Twinfinite

In the Riddle School seres, Phil Eggtree has been through a lot, and now his story comes to an end in Riddle Transfer 2. If you’ve been keeping up with the Riddle School series, you already understand what’s at stake. Now, for the long awaited ending, here’s the complete walkthrough for Riddle Transfer 2 to help you out.

Riddle Transfer 2 Complete Walkthrough

Just as you did in Riddle School, there’s a lot of backtracking. If you follow along with these steps, you can have it completed in a matter of minutes.

Power on the teleporter. Use the keycard on the purple power box. Open the circuit box and rewire the cables using ONLY the Up Arrows. From left to right: 3, 4, 2, 0, 1. To access the console, the code is 4-0-0-3. For pLatitude, select ‘++’ a total of four times and ‘+’ a total of three times. For pLongitude, select ‘— —’ a total of 12 times and ‘—’ a single time. Escape the classroom. Grab the paper bag out of the trashcan, then talk to Phred for a green backpack. Combine them together to create a decoy. Deploy it by using it on the desk, then leave. Collect a variety of items in the school. Grab the math book out of the locker to the right of Ms. Cophey’s class. Pick up the chewing gum in Mr. Kahm’s class, on the desk at the back. Now go into the janitor’s closet and pick up the bucket. Fill the bucket using the water found outside Ms. Cophey’s class. Heat up the bucket of water using Zack’s enflamed head. Lastly, grab the soap in the men’s bathroom. Make a bucket of coffee. In the women’s bathroom, use soap on the gumball machine and take a gumball. Throw the chewed up gum at the electrical box to disable the lasers. Pick up the coffee grounds in the cafeteria, located at the end of the hall. Mix it with the bucket of hot water and give it to Ms. Cophey. Earn a dollar by getting Chubb to move. Speak to Chubb and ask him to move over. He’ll oblige, but only for something sugary in return. Give him the gumball and he’ll leave. Take the dollar Chubb gave you and give it to Richy for a stick of glue. Richy is located in Mr. Kahm’s class. Sabotage the guard’s eye drops. In the Teacher’s Lounge, give the guard your math book. Take the eye drops and go into Ms. Cophey’s class. Use the eye drops on her hand to cut it open. Combine the soap with the container, glue it back together, then put it back where you got it. Talk to the guard again and tell him his intellect is superior. Talk to him a second time and ask if his eyes feel dry. He’ll use the “eye drops,” burning his eyes in the process. Now you can enter the principal’s room. Pass the pop quiz. Answer each question, in order, with the follower answers: Quiz, Useless, Everyone, I Saw It. Complete the red puzzle. This puzzle has to match the picture in the top-right corner. Click on the hexagons in the order given in the screenshot below. Complete the green puzzle. Move the rings until they match the image below. Start from the outer ring and move your way in. Complete the blue puzzle. Each arrow moves that row or column of blocks in the listed direction. Using the screenshot as a reference, press the E arrow once, D arrow twice, C arrow once, J arrow once, and the A arrow twice. Obtain the final key. Use the dialpad and punch in the code E-A-C-C-A. Grab the key inside and use it on the front panel located next to Quiz.

What a sad ending! Now that you have the entire Riddle Transfer 2 walkthrough for reference, what part stumped you the most? On more than one occasion you need to think outside the box, especially with the puzzles. Alternatively, Trace is an equally challenging game, but it isn’t for the faint of heart.

