The bustling city life can certainly be challenging to manage with all the responsibilities of a stable cash flow, working electricity, and a proper sewage system. So, if you want to ease the stress of at least one of these factors, we’ll show you how to use the Cities Skylines 2 money cheat.

How to Get Unlimited Money in Cities Skylines 2

Although Cities Skylines 2 has no cheats per se, you can activate the Unlimited Money feature or utilize Developer Mode.

The first mechanic works similarly to its predecessor’s mod selection, which can be turned on after you select a map for a new game. You must check the Unlimited Money box in the Map Options section as well as an option to Unlock All tools for City Services, Signature Buildings, and more.

Image Source: Colossal Order Ltd. via Twinfinite

Those who do activate these cheats will lose out on achievements, so keep that in mind before starting this new world. You should see an infinite symbol in the cash section, allowing you to purchase any structure you desire.

Other than this method, Steam users can right-click on their Cities Skylines 2 file to open the Properties tab and then select ‘–developerMode’ in the General’s Launch Options. You’ll be able to gain access to hidden features using this tool; including a money cheat, amongst many others. However, it’s recommended to back up your saves with this technique, just in case something goes amiss with your file.

From there, players can press ‘Tab’ to open the Developer menu and go to the Gameplay selection. Now, you’ll have the option to press ‘Get 500k money’ as much as you want to increase your intake. The Developer Mode also permits you to gain more XP for your progress along with the Unlock All feature.

Now that you know how to use the Cities Skylines 2 money cheat, you can discover other ways to make cash by checking out our how to make money fast guide.