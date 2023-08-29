Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 Release Date & Spoilers

we’re currently in the calm before the storm in the Chainsaw Man manga. Denji is at a crossroads in terms of his future, and the Chainsaw Man Church is ready to carry out a slaughter in order to bring out their bloody god. You could cut the tension with a knife, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you’re dying to know when Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 comes out. Luckily, we have the answers you’re looking for.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 Come out? Answered

After several weeks of weekly releases, the Chainsaw Man manga is finally returning to its usual bi-weekly release approach. This means Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 is set to release on Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app.

There likewise won’t be a way to read the next chapter in the series early via raw scans. Because the series is a digital-only publication, there isn’t a test copy which can be leaked early via illegal raw scan sites. On the bright side, this does mean there won’t be any spoilers that can pop up in your feed before you get to read it for yourself.

What Will Happen in Chapter 142? Theories Explained

With that said though, we do have a pretty good idea of what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 142.

While we might not see the Chainsaw Man Church’s slaughter of innocents start in earnest, it’s more than likely the gears of their plot will begin to churn forward. Both Denji and Public Safety won’t take it lying down, and all three factions are likely to collide.

This does, however, leave Asa as a wild card in the equation. Given her feelings for both Denji and Chainsaw Man, it’s entirely possible she won’t go along with the Church’s plan without any doubts. This could finally lead to an understanding between her and Denji, or it could add fuel to the fire and trigger a fight between them.

We can’t say for certain, and it’s entirely possible Tatsuki Fujimoto has other plans we know nothing about. We’ll see what the series has in store once the new chapter drops in two weeks time.

For now though, you're all caught up on when Chainsaw Man Chapter 142 is coming out.