Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 Release Date & Spoilers

And just like that, the Chainsaw Man manga has given Denji a new central antagonist. Whereas Public Safety has stuck to veiled threats and manipulation, the Chainsaw Man Church has made it clear that they’re determined to bring out their messiah’s Devil form by any means necessary. It’s a harrowing development, and if you’re like most other fans, you’re dying to know when Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 is coming out and what to expect from it.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 Come Out? Answered

Fortunately, we have an answer for you: Chainsaw Man Chapter 141 is set to release on Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST through the official Shonen Jump app and website. This keeps the series on its current weekly release schedule, as opposed to its bi-weekly approach that it adopted in the past.

There also won’t be any early leaks or unexpected reveals that come out ahead of this timeframe. Because Chainsaw Man is only published digitally, there aren’t raw test copies that can leak to the internet via illegal scan sites. Everyone gets access to the new chapter at the same time, and can’t be spoiled as a result.

What Will Happen in Chapter 141? Theories Explained

As for what awaits Denji and his friends in Chainsaw Man Chapter 141, the odds are leaning toward a major conflict.

The Chainsaw Man Church made a clear threat against Denji’s most cherished friends and family in Chapter 140, and basically promised that they’ll act sooner rather than later. This puts not only Denji, but also Asa and Nayuta in the crosshairs of their scheme. It’s entirely possible they can fend off this threat, but only if they come together and make amends for past transgressions.

Whether or not they’ll manage to do so, though, is suspect at best. Asa still believes that Denji has no interest in her and hasn’t realized that he’s Chainsaw Man. Denji, meanwhile, has mixed feelings on Asa due to her attempts at weakening him by killing Devils herself. It’s unlikely that they’ll be able to fix these issues in a single chapter, but it’s at least possible they’ll start along the path to doing so.

Granted, this is only if author Tatsuki Fujimoto chooses to take this approach. He’s just as likely to move the story in an entirely different direction, or to hone in on another plot thread readers never expected to see.

We can’t say for certain, and there won’t be a definitive answer until the new chapter releases next week.

For now though, that’s everything we have to share regarding the release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 141. Be sure to check out our related articles down below for more on the chaotic anime and manga series.