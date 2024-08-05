Cat Piece Trello Link (August 2024)

Looking for the Cat Piece Trello link? This One Piece-inspired Roblox game actually has very little to do with cute kittens. Instead, it gears towards RPG mechanics and in-depth, granular progression. If you’re starting out in the game but want a helping hand as the adventure begins, the Trello board is a brilliant starting point.

What Is the Cat Piece Trello Link?

Click here for the Cat Piece Trello link. This was last confirmed as active on August 5, 2024.

All you need to do is follow the link above and you can instantly access all the information on the board. If you’ve got a Trello account, you can hit the star icon to add it to your favorites, meaning it’s always one click away on the Trello dashboard. Failing that, feel free to bookmark this page so you’ve always got the link handy.

What Is on the Cat Piece Trello?

Once you’re in, you’ll find that the Cat Piece Trello is full of useful information on the game. You should start off by looking at the Guides column. This explains how to get started in the game, how to level up by farming XP, and how to access the story mode.

Next, you’ll want to take a detailed look at the Fighting Styles column. These are individual movesets that determine how your character behaves. However, each card doesn’t list the moves and unlock requirements for them. When you start in Cat Piece you’ll randomly spin for a Fighting Style, so it’s good to know which is which.

Alongside that, there are dedicated columns on each of the worlds in the game. This begins with the First Sea and progressing from there. Each column lists the islands in each world, the enemies inhabiting each one, and the required level to access it. As you start exploring the sandbox world of Cat Piece, it’s a good way of knowing where to go next.

Lastly, there are columns on the various items and weapons to equip, Devil Fruits to give you special abilities, and bosses to fight. There’s also a tier lists column ranking all of the swords, fruits, accessories, and fruits, helping you kit out your character with the very best choices.

