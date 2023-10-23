Can You Play as Venom in Spider-Man 2? Answered

Insomniac Games’ web-hurling action-adventure sequel introduces a bunch of fresh villains, both old and new. From Scream to Lizard to Mister Negative, there’s plenty of baddies to tussle with. But how about the extraterrestrial symbiotic parasite that everybody knows and loves? Well, if you’re wondering whether you can play as Venom in Spider-Man 2, we’ll explain all down below.

***Major Story Spoilers Incoming!***

Do You Play as Venom in Spider-Man 2?

We won’t beat around the bush: Yes, you do get to play as Venom in Spider-Man 2, though it’s exclusively tied to one specific level in the middle of the game.

Specifically, at the end of the second act during a mission called Don’t Be Scared, Peter manages to remove the Symbiote suit that’s bonded to him. He then takes the suit to Harry, and attempts to convince him to ditch the powerful suit, but due to Harry’s increasingly deteriorating health, Harry ignores Peter’s wisdom and dons the suit anyway.

At this point, Harry fully transforms into Venom, and the player assumes control of Venom as they attempt to escape from Oscorp Tower. After dealing with plenty of Kraven’s goons, the encounter ultimately culminates with a big boss battle against Kraven the Hunter, where Venom takes the Russian big bad’s life.

Outside of this exciting sequence, though, this is the only time players get to fully step into the shoes of the enigmatic Symbiote. In other words, while you do get to wield some of Venom’s power, you won’t get to play as Venom indefinitely in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. As a consequence, make sure to enjoy this set-piece while it lasts.

And with that, we conclude our explainer on whether you get to play as Venom in Spider-Man 2. For more, here’s whether you can change the time of day and the best skills to get. And as always, for more tips and tricks stick with us right here at Twinfinite.