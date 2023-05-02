Can You Increase Inventory Size in Redfall? Answered

Redfall is as much about finding all-powerful weapons and gear to blast away the fanged foes that have taken over the town as it is about the vampires themselves. With so many different weapon types to choose from and a loot rarity and leveling system, you’re going to have more than your fair share of guns during your time in the game. As time goes on, though, you’ll soon find yourself running out of space for all of those weapons, and as such, you may be wondering if you can increase inventory size in Redfall?

Can You Carry More Weapons in Your Inventory in Redfall?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot increase your inventory size in Redfall. You’ll start the game with 40 inventory slots. You can check how many of these you’ve filled by looking at the number next to the ‘Backpack’ icon on the loadout screen.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

These are filled by any weapons, and Blood Remnants that you pick up on your adventure.

While that might sound like a lot, you’ll soon discover there are a ton of different weapons and Blood Remnants lying around the world. As such, you’ll be spending a lot of time opening up your Loadout screen and salvaging any weapons or Blood Remnants that are too low-leveled and you no longer have any use for.

By salvaging this low-level gear, you’ll get Currency, which can then be used to buy more ammo, health kits, more powerful weapons and other supplies. We tended to invest most of our currency in resupplying ammo and health kits, given these are the most valuable items in the game. While more powerful weapons may sound tempting, the ones you loot around the world or from enemies tend to be powerful enough to carry you through the game, so don’t waste your cash on them.

Can You Store Gear Elsewhere?

It’s a big ol’ nope for this too, sadly. There’s no container in your HQ that you can put weapons or Blood Remnants you’d like to keep but don’t want to carry around.

As such, we recommend taking some time after ever couple of missions to clear out your inventory. That way, you’ll always have some space free for anything you do want to add to your collection.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not you can increase your Redfall inventory size. For more information on the vampire-infested shooter, be sure to check out our Redfall review, as well as how long it takes to beat Redfall’s story, to name a few.

