Can You Get Pedometer Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? Answered

The Pedometer Materia was one of the more interesting Materia you could find in Final Fantasy VII Remake, as it transformed into a different Materia after enough steps were taken. But does Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have this same Materia? And if so, where can it be found?

Is There Pedometer Materia in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

As far as we know based on our own playthrough, there is no Pedometer Materia to be found in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The closest thing to it in the game is the Pedometer Pin accessory, which grants you 1 Gil for every 100 steps taken. While useful and capable of substantially boosting your funds in no time flat, it doesn’t change into something better the same way the Pedometer Materia did.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but there is a silver lining: The AP Up Materia that the Pedometer Materia turned into is very much in the game, and can be obtained without having to clear some hidden requirements first. It appears early on too, which means you don’t have to worry about making substantial progress before you can double the AP earned for whatever Materia you have linked to it.

How to Get AP Up Materia in FF7 Rebirth

As for what you need to do to get AP Up Materia in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the methods you can use are varied.

While some can be found in dungeons and different parts of the open world, it’s also offered as a prize from certain minigames and a reward for the completion of certain Quests. So long as you do everything you can while you explore a given region, you can expect to nab at least a couple before your time with the game is done.

We personally found a total of three AP Up Materia during our playthrough, and they proved more than capable of boosting our Materia levels to their maximums in no time flat.

And that's all there is to know about whether or not there's Pedometer Materia in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.