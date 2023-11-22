Can You Evolve Dunsparce to Dundunsparce in Pokemon GO? Answered

In Nov. 2023, Pokemon GO completed a Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event, meaning many Trainers had the opportunity to capture multiple specimens of the wee Normal Type. However, now that most people have managed to get their hands on the little guy, they find themselves looking to try and evolve it.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about evolving Dunsparce in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO – Can Dunsparce Evolve? Explained

Although Dunsparce received a brand new evolution, Dundunsparce, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Dundunsparce has not yet been added to Pokemon GO. This means that as of right now, Dunsparce is currently not able to evolve in this game.

However, Gen 9 Pokemon, such as Sprigaito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco have started to make an appearance in Pokemon GO, meaning it likely won’t be too long more of a wait until all Paldea Pokemon, including Dundunsparce, become available to find, catch, and evolve.

For this reason, it’s a good idea to keep stocking up on Dunsparce Candy as much as possible, so that you’ll be all set and ready with plenty of resources for evolving the strange Normal Type as soon as possible. If you have a good collection of Dunsparce stocked up from the Spotlight Hour event, then it may also be worth going through each of them and determining which ones have the best moves, CP, and will have the most potential once evolved at a later date.

That’s everything you need to know about if Dunsparce can be evolved into Dundunsparce in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you in your Pokemon GO adventures, such as the best and strongest Pokemon of every Type.