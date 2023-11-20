Pokemon GO Dunsparce Spotlight Hour – All Bonuses & Shiny Rates, Explained

In Pokemon GO, Spotlight Hour is a commonly recurring event that significantly improves spawn rates for certain Pokemon across a one hour duration. On top of this, there will also be special in-game bonus that Trainers can utilize during this event.

If you’re getting ready for the Dunsparce Spotlight Hour, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to help prepare, so follow along below.

Pokemon Go – All Dunsparce Spotlight Hour Bonuses, Explained

The Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event is set to go live in Pokemon GO on Nov. 21, 2023, and will run between 6 PM – 7 PM local time for Trainers around the world. During this one-hour event, Dunsparce will have significantly boosted spawn rates, making it a much more common sight in the wild. As provided by the popular Pokemon GO news and leaks channel, LeekDuck, here is the information for this upcoming event:

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 21, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, an increased number of Dunsparce will appear in the wild, and you’ll earn double Stardust from catching Pokémon.



Track Spotlight Hours under Events on Leek Duck! pic.twitter.com/9pcVKhFC6d — Leek Duck 🦆 (@LeekDuck) November 20, 2023

As mentioned in LeekDuck’s summary, there will be an increased number of Dunsparce appearing in the wild, making a perfect opportunity to get your hands on a variant of this Normal Type with competitive IVs, or even a shiny if you’re extremely lucky. With more Dunsparce appearing, Candies will also be easier to collect, making your time getting this critter ready for battling much easier, as you’ll have more resources to raise CP.

Alongside these benefits, there is also a temporary 2x Stardust reward for all Pokemon captured during the Spotlight Hour, giving you a chance to farm extra resources not just for Dunsparce, but also for any other Pokemon you’re looking to train up.

What Are the Dunsparce Shiny Rates? Explained

Before Pokemon GO/Niantic’s partnership with The Silph Road ended, it was determined through various research and examinations of player data that the approximate shiny rates for Pokemon in the game are 1 in 500 during a normal day.

While the improved spawn rates for Dunsparce don’t directly alter the shiny rate, the more frequent appearance of this little critter enables you more chances at hitting that lucky draw. If you come prepared with extra items such as Incenses and Lures, you will have a much better chance at beating the shiny odds within this hour, so if you’re looking to hunt then make sure you have these tools in stock.

That’s everything you need to know about the Nov. 2023 Dunsparce Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist your Pokemon GO adventure, such as the best and strongest Gen 2 Pokemon.