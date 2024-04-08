Buckshot Roulette April 4 Update Patch Notes (v1.2 )

Buckshot Roulette gets a major new update and promises even more content is on the way. For those unfamiliar, Buckshot Roulette is exactly what it sounds like as you gamble your life against the mysterious dealer in a Russian Roulette game(with a Buckshot). So, let’s go over everything the Buckshot Roulette v1.2 update adds and promises.

Recommended Videos

Buckshot Roulette v1.2 update was released on April 4 2024. The biggest change is the addition of four new items to the game once you hit Double or Nothing mode after beating the Dealer once. The items are as follows:

Burner Phone : A mysterious voice gives you information on one of the shells in the shotgun.

: A mysterious voice gives you information on one of the shells in the shotgun. Adrenaline : Allows you to steal one of your opponent’s items and use it immediately.

: Allows you to steal one of your opponent’s items and use it immediately. Inverter : Change the current shot from live to blank and vice versa.

: Change the current shot from live to blank and vice versa. Expired Medicine: 40% chance to gain 2 charges, else you lose 1 charge.

image via Twinfinite

Besides the items and their gameplay ramifications, there are a bunch of new quality-of-life changes for Buckshot Roulette v1.2.

New Machine : A new computer has been added to the bathroom, and you can track your winnings and overall stats from here.

: A new computer has been added to the bathroom, and you can track your winnings and overall stats from here. Leaderboards: Let the whole wide world see how big of a gambler you really are.

Let the whole wide world see how big of a gambler you really are. Additional language support : The language of a shotgun blast is universal, but for everything else, it is not.

: The language of a shotgun blast is universal, but for everything else, it is not. Controller support: You won’t need aim assist anyway.

You won’t need aim assist anyway. Steam Deck support (beta): Now you don’t even need to be next to your computer for that one more run.

Now you don’t even need to be next to your computer for that one more run. Original Soundtrack is included in the Steam version, feel free to blast it in your rusty nightclub if you have one.

is included in the Steam version, feel free to blast it in your rusty nightclub if you have one. Improved The Dealer’s AI in Double or Nothing mode. Some people managed to figure out the Dealer’s AI and found it simple and easy to exploit. The AI has been updated to make you struggle harder for that big payout.

There’s also a bunch of new Dialogue and some other minor quality-of-life changes added to the game, alongside a bunch of bug fixes.

The developer has also promised that they’re working on the much-demanded multiplayer mode for Buckshot Roulette. While they haven’t provided any exact details on the release date or how it will be implemented, they’ve assured everyone that they’re working hard on it. You can check out the blog post here.

Alongside the release of this new update, the game has a %10 discount on Steam, making the price even more affordable than it already is.

That’s all you need to know about Buckshot Roulette v1.2 update. For more guides be sure to check out where you can play Buckshot Roulette.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more