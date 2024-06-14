Brown Dust 2 Codes - a female character from Brown Dust 2 sitting on a chair
Brown Dust 2 Codes (June 2024)

Let's get some free rewards
Fans of the games developed by Neowiz know that they can be quite long and difficult to get through, that’s why it might be good to have an easier time. Check out these Brown Dust 2 codes that we have compiled for you, so you can get some free rewards and unlocks. Keep reading to find out what they do and how to use them!

Brown Dust 2 Codes (Working)

  • ROU: 1k gems
  • BD2HALF: 500 gems
  • cat: 200 gems
  • 0622: 200 gems
  • BD21221: 500 gems
  • nightmare: 200 gems
  • 0403: 200 gems
  • BD2LIVEJP
  • BD2COLLAB

Brown Dust 2 Codes (Expired)

  • No expired codes yet, but keep in mind those codes have a limited number of uses, so first come first served.

How to Redeem Brown Dust 2 Codes

Codes can be redeemed in two different ways. You can do so directly in-game, by following these steps:

  • Launch Brown Dust 2 on your device
  • Tap on the home icon and then select the Etc tab
  • Select the ‘register coupon’ option
  • In the text box that appears, paste the code.
  • Tap redeem
  • Enjoy your free rewards!
The coupon code page on the Brown Dust 2 website
Image Source: Neowiz

Alternatively, you can redeem them through the official website:

  • Go to the Brown Dust 2 website.
  • At the top of the page, select “enter coupon”.
  • Enter your Brown Dust 2 nickname.
  • In the text box below, paste the code.
  • Click on submit.
  • Next time you log in to Brown Dust 2 you should see your rewards waiting.

How Do I Get More Brown Dust 2 Codes?

If you want to get your hands on all the latest Brown Dust 2 codes, we recommend that you follow the Brown Dust 2 X account, or also its Facebook page. They regularly post all the latest codes and in-game rewards that might be of interest. Of course, another great way to never miss a code is by bookmarking this page and checking back often, as we will keep updating it with more codes.

That is all we have for you on Brown Dust 2 codes. For more mobile game codes, check out our guides on Rush Royale codes and Shakes and Fidget codes.

