Brown Dust 2 Codes (June 2024)

Fans of the games developed by Neowiz know that they can be quite long and difficult to get through, that’s why it might be good to have an easier time. Check out these Brown Dust 2 codes that we have compiled for you, so you can get some free rewards and unlocks. Keep reading to find out what they do and how to use them!

Brown Dust 2 Codes (Working)

ROU : 1k gems

: 1k gems BD2HALF : 500 gems

: 500 gems cat : 200 gems

: 200 gems 0622 : 200 gems

: 200 gems BD21221 : 500 gems

: 500 gems nightmare : 200 gems

: 200 gems 0403 : 200 gems

: 200 gems BD2LIVEJP

BD2COLLAB

Brown Dust 2 Codes (Expired)

No expired codes yet, but keep in mind those codes have a limited number of uses, so first come first served.

How to Redeem Brown Dust 2 Codes

Codes can be redeemed in two different ways. You can do so directly in-game, by following these steps:

Launch Brown Dust 2 on your device

Tap on the home icon and then select the Etc tab

Select the ‘register coupon’ option

In the text box that appears, paste the code.

Tap redeem

Enjoy your free rewards!

Image Source: Neowiz

Alternatively, you can redeem them through the official website:

Go to the Brown Dust 2 website.

At the top of the page, select “enter coupon”.

Enter your Brown Dust 2 nickname.

In the text box below, paste the code.

Click on submit.

Next time you log in to Brown Dust 2 you should see your rewards waiting.

How Do I Get More Brown Dust 2 Codes?

If you want to get your hands on all the latest Brown Dust 2 codes, we recommend that you follow the Brown Dust 2 X account, or also its Facebook page. They regularly post all the latest codes and in-game rewards that might be of interest. Of course, another great way to never miss a code is by bookmarking this page and checking back often, as we will keep updating it with more codes.

