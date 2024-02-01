Bridge Construction Report Chest Location in Enshrouded

You’ll get used to checking every nook and cranny for clues at some point in your Enshrouded playthrough. Still, the Bridge Construction Report chest location remains one of the best-hidden quest items in Enshrouded, so we prepared a couple of tips for you just below.

Chest Location in Bridge Construction Report Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The chest is located behind rubble, inside the base of the middle pillar of Braelyn Bridge, close to where you first spawn in Enshrouded. The image above shows the Braelyn Bridge from the air and which pillar you need to reach.

Firstly, contrary to the journal entry’s misleading text, you’ll have to go under the bridge to find the chest. Go there using the roads that surround the bridge, or you can simply glide down if you have the Springlands Spire unlocked.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Secondly, now that you’ve reached the base of the bridge, find the middle pillar and circle it around. The pile of rubble you need for the Bridge Construction Report quest is located on a slanted hill connected to the pillar’s base. You can see what that pile looks like in the image above.

Thirdly, clear out the rubble using a pickaxe or bombs. I recommend the pickaxe, as it took me about 5 bombs to clear this out, and those bombs are extremely rare early on in the game. Also, other tools and weapons won’t help you so don’t even bother.

Finally, once you’ve cleared the rubble, you’ll find a golden chest containing rare equipment behind it. At that point, you’ll realize that Cade Hawthorn, the survivor who issued this quest, could’ve been way more specific with the info he gave you.

Anyhow, that’s everything you need to find the chest location in the Bridge Construction Report Enshrouded quest. Also, if you need help with something else in Enshrouded, check out other guides we have here on Twinfinite. We even linked a couple just below for your convenience.