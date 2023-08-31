Top 25 Best Xbox One Party Games to Play With Friends & Family

24. Jackbox Party Pack

The easiest Xbox One party games on this list to play with any group, each of the Jackbox Party games offer plenty of fun for parties that range from 4-200. You only need one controller to set everything up too. After that, every participant uses his or her smartphone, tablet, or laptop to play.

You really can’t go wrong with any one of these packs of minigames, but the original two Jackbox Party Packs contain many of the party games that will help friends and family get acclimated to the absurd humor and wacky hijinks of the sequels. These early packs contain long-standing fan favorites like Fibbage and Drawful, both of which focus on fooling your friends, the former with words and the latter with awful pictures.

It’s Jackbox Party Packs 3 and 4 that take the Jackbox formula to its absolute limit though. Games like Trivia Murder Party, where you backstab your allies to ensure you escape the haunted house, and Fibbage 3, where secrets are laid bare and friendships are put to the test, will get the whole room howling in excitement, betrayal, and amazement for hours. We couldn’t have gone any further down this list without including it among the best Xbox One party games.

If none of those tickle your fancy, you can always dive into the newer interactions as Jackbox Party Packs 5, 6, 7 offer fresh spins on old games, as well as plenty of fun new ones. Talking Points alone is enough to entertain everyone for the whole night.

23. Castle Crashers

The original Castle Crashers helped put The Behemoth on the map by taking the colorful animations and strange humor of Alien Hominid and stuffing it into a four-player co-op beat ‘em up. Castle Crashers Remastered is the same game, but it expands the roster of starting characters to include all DLC fighters and sharpens the details of the world and fight animations. Naturally, we needed to include this in our best Xbox One party games list. A new minigame called Back Off Barbarian was added as well, though it only provides minor enjoyment in comparison to the 7-10 hour campaign.

You can play Castle Crashers with up to three friends. Four knights, each with an elemental power, must reclaim four kidnapped princesses. The journey is fraught with peril, and will lead players to escape a forest on the back of a deer, fight off an alien invasion, conquer Greek myths, survive deadly barbarians, and so much more. Controls are simple and easy to pick up, and the ability to revive teammates and combine elemental attacks promotes teamwork within the group. Definitely one of the best Xbox One party games.

22. SpeedRunners

You can play with up to four people in every match of Speedrunners. The game puts players in control of one of many runners, individuals who excel at parkour and race around the city in order to prove they’re the fastest. Each course loops around itself, forcing players to race through the same obstacles over and over again. However, each track also brings its own challenges, from abrupt turns to spike laden traps.

The player has to run, dodge, dive, jump, and grapple through these obstacles as the screen slowly becomes smaller and smaller. Anyone left behind is killed, leaving the last runner to take the win. Items, like homing missiles, freeze beams, and speed bump blocks, add additional levels of strategy. Each item can be used in a variety of way, and only used once, so choosing when and how to use can be the difference between an easy win and a hard loss. Obviously among the best Xbox One party games.

21. Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

This game is a colorful romp through space with friends. Tasked with reclaiming all the lost love, up to four astronauts must pilot a heart shaped spaceship through a dangerous galaxy. Different stations within the ship operate different weapons, the ship’s shields, or steering. To stay alive against the ever-growing onslaught of monsters and bosses, players will have to communicate and work together.

There are usually more jobs than there are people, so players will have to constantly run through the ship’s hallways in response to problems or incoming threats. It’s a wild time, but one worth having with the right group of people. The themes of love can get a little sappy though, so be prepared. It was a no brainer to include this in our list for the best Xbox One party games.

20. It Takes Two

Cody and May aren’t seeing eye-to-eye as a couple, constantly clashing with one another and putting a strain on their marriage. To make matters worse, their young daughter, Rose, is witnessing it all. Rose, like any child, makes a wish and suddenly, Cody and May are magically transformed into puppet versions of themselves.

It Takes Two puts you in the shoes of either Cody or May, each with their own unique abilities. You’ll have no choice but to work together in order to return to your lives. It’s a heartfelt experience chock full of minigames and a lovely art style.

19. The Escapists 2

Nothing brings a group of people together quite like criminal activity! In Escapists 2, players can plan and execute escapes from ever increasingly difficult prisons with up to three friends. Mechanics from the original The Escapists return, ranging from curfew checks to prison brawls, but almost every system has been expanded upon with an even more intricate crafting system. New items offer plenty of new means of escape, combat, and stealth, and the possibilities are almost endless when there’s four people all working in tandem.

However, it’s worth noting that the text in The Escapists 2 is tiny, even when playing solo. It’s made smaller and smaller with every new player on the same console, so this game is best played with a party that already has a pretty good idea of how the controls, hundreds of items, and dozen prisons work. It’s an absolute pain trying to read in the moment if you’ve got a full squad.

18. Rayman Legends

Rayman and friends work together in four-player couch co-op in Rayman Legends. This platformer offers nearly a dozen hours of fun in its whimsical campaign. Additional levels offer increased challenge and replayability for more fun with friends. There’s also dozens of characters to unlock. They only provide cosmetic changes, but unlocking them all on their unique character stages provides a welcome change of pace.

The most enjoyable parts of Rayman Legends are the musical levels. To survive, and get the best possible score, players need to constantly run forwards and time their jumps and strikes to the beat of a song. My favorite of these levels is Mariachi Madness. Players platform to a maracas rendition of Eye of the Tiger. Absolutely an excellent choice among the best Xbox One party games.

17. Starwhal

This is a strangely fun game. Players play as Starwhals, a space variation of the Narwhal, and do battle against up to three others. Every Starwhal has a heart on their stomach. The heart takes damage from glancing blows from another Starwhal’s horn or breaks immediately if it takes a direct stab.

Most matches devolve into bouts of screaming as players force their Starwhals to dance across the screen in bizarre twists and turns. A player’s ability to react is everything, and, many times, a mistimed offense will lead to a poor defense and unsuccessful retreat. I offer a prayer of mercy to players who excel at this game, as those who do well will often find themselves surrounded in 3-1 odds in subsequent matches. An obvious choice among the best Xbox One party games.

16. Golf With Your Friends

Golf With Friends is pretty much exactly how is sounds in the title. You and up to 12 players play across numerous different courses, and the one with the lowest score is declared the winner.

It wouldn’t really be a party if you didn’t throw some fun variables into the mix, though, now would it? The fun really starts when you alter the balls, rules, and courses that make up Golf With Friends.

Set the gravity to low, randomize the shape of your ball, and so much more and you’ll turn what was a fun game of mini-golf into a challenging free-for-all. I’m personally a big fan of the setting that randomizes ball shape, as it puts everyone on a level playing field of chaos.

15. Overcooked 1 & 2

If you haven’t played four-player co-op Overcooked yet, you’re missing out. This is an easy addition to any best Xbox One party games listing. In a similar vein to Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Overcooked tasks up to four players to work together to complete a task. However, instead of piloting a spaceship, Overcooked assigns players to work in dozens of different kitchens.

Between chopping produce, cooking soup, cleaning dishes, keeping track of orders, and screaming at your teammates to grab the fire extinguisher because something’s on fire, there is never a moment of calm in Overcooked. Every player needs to be on high alert and respond to the different orders as they come. As the game progresses, the recipes become more complex and the kitchen layouts grow ever more bizarre. Some levels even limit movement, forcing some players to remain in one portion of the kitchen and pass their portion of the meal to others to complete. You’ll never face a dull moment in Overcooked, especially if you choose to play the game with four people on two controllers. The experience will cramp your hand, but it creates an absolutely delightful dish of mayhem. A new series, relatively speaking, but an instant classic, there’s no way we wouldn’t include them among the best Xbox One party games.

14. Full Metal Furies

This Xbox exclusive snuck under most gamers’ radars at the start of 2018. If you missed it, you need to go back and play it. It can be played solo, but the experience is best played with at least two people. If you can gather a full team of four, you’re in for an absolute treat.

A beat ‘em up like Castle Crashers, Full Metal Furies puts a heavier emphasis on story, characters, and teamwork. Each of the four main characters has a specific class that limits how they can move, attack, defend, and assist. They each have their own lovable personalities too. It’s fun to watch these four misfits fight together against tyrannical titans. Because each character embodies a specific role on the squad, losing any one teammate puts the whole group at a severe disadvantage. It’s in everyone’s best interests to keep each other alive.

Surprisingly enough (as it wasn’t featured in any advertising for the game), Full Metal Furies features a large amount of insanely detailed and complex puzzles. You’ll need a pen and some paper to keep track of everything. In fact, it might be beneficial to put together a team of five when playing this game. I’ve found the experience much easier when I and three others are concentrated on fighting, defending, and surviving and a fifth person is keeping detailed notes and thinking through the puzzles. You need this, trust this list of the best Xbox One party games.

13. Music Games

Nothing quite brings a party together like music, and these four games all allow players to jam out. There’s a game for everyone, allowing groups to choose whether they want to groove to the beat, play instruments, or sing. Just Dance 2018, Rock Band 4, Guitar Hero Live, and Let’s Sing 2018 are the most recent iterations of fan favorite franchises. You really can’t go wrong with any one of the four.

All four games follow similar mechanics. They’re all based on matching patterns. Just Dance requires the most space, as players dance in front of an Xbox One Kinect to match the moves of their dance instructor. Rock Band 4 and Guitar Hero Live force players to match the specific notes of songs, with Guitar Hero Live being the more lax of the two.

Let’s Sing takes up the least amount of space. All players have to do is match the tonal pitch of the words as they appear on screen. No brainers right here, these are definitely some of the best Xbox One party games.

12. Fighting Games

If your party is filled with competitive players, you may want to consider setting up a casual tournament around a fighting game. Most fighting games have similar setups: two foes face off on a stage and pummel each other. This means that most of the group is just watching, but cheering on your friends while you wait for your turn is fun too.

The largest difference in fighting games is their complexity. If you want something absurdly simple, then go with Divekick. There are two buttons. One is for diving (aka jumping) and the other is for kicking. That’s it. Injustice 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ add additional complexity in the form of combos, stage transitions, counters, and blocks. Both require about the same level of strategy, so it comes down to which game has the characters you enjoy more.

If you’ve got the group for it, we highly recommend Tekken 7 or Dead or Alive 6. Arguably the most difficult games in this lot, they both demand an immense level of memorization and strategy to play. But if you’ve got a group that can play these games, you’ll have some truly impressive and nerve-racking matches to look forward to. Make some custom tournaments in these games that are for sure among the best Xbox One party games.

11. Rocket League

The sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, Rocket League has made a name for itself by becoming a popular esport and promoting cross platform play between the Xbox One, PC, and Switch. It’s also just a really fun game to goof around in with a group of friends.

The base game is simple. Two teams face off in battle-cars that are strapped with rockets that allow them to jump and fly through the air. Players have to drive, flip, and twist into a ball and try to knock it into their opponent’s goal. It’s an explosive game of soccer. Players can play online or off, in matches of 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, or 4v4, and in casual or competitive playlists.

Additional game types, like a slippery ice hockey mode, a fast-paced basketball mode, the item filled Rumble, and the volleyball-like Dropshot, add some variety too. There are dozens of ways to play Rocket League, and not one of them is boring. High-paced action is perfect for the best Xbox One party games.

10. Diablo III

If you and your friends are up for a good dungeon crawl, look no further than Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition. The game features seven classes and loads of loot. There’s also a PvP combat arena if the group wants to take a break from clearing dungeons and beating bosses.

Players will have to work together if they wish to complete their mission of defeating Diablo, the Lord of Terror. On its own, Diablo III is a long grind. Although tackling the twisting catacombs and numerous dungeons with a group of four doesn’t lessen that grind all that much, it does help. Plus, it’s more fun to suffer through the same dungeon over and over again as a part of a group. All four can get together to make this one of the best Xbox One party games.

9. Diablo 4

Of course, you can also hop into the latest entry in the Diablo series, but keep in mind it only supports 2-player couch co-op. Still, if you have another Xbox, and everyone involved has an account of their own, you can group up to experience a surprisingly good campaign.

It’s all about slaying demons, collecting powerful loot, and crafting fun and rewarding builds. You can rack up dozens of hours with Diablo 4, especially when you reach the endgame and start looking for gear with god rolls (the best stats an item can have).

Then there’s the seasons, which stick around for a few months and have their own rewards for participating. If you want to go solo, though, that’s totally fine, too, but it’s much more fun with friends.