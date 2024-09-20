The Best Weapons in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has a massive amount of weapons you can find dotted around the Willamette Mall, ranging from the inadequate to the awesome. Here are the best weapons you can find in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and how to get them.

Mannequin Torso

The Mannequin Torso is a surprisingly deadly weapon in the right hands. Not only does it cause a lot of damage to humans and zombies alike, but it also has a relatively fast swing and can be stored in your inventory, unlike the regular mannequin. You’ll need to destroy a mannequin to get one, either by attacking it or using it as a weapon until it breaks. Luckily, you’ll find mannequins in various places around the mall.

Shotgun

There are a few different guns you can track down throughout the mall, but shotguns are by far the best. Not only are they the strongest, they’re also surprisingly powerful at range. You can find guns in the gun store in North Plaza, but if you wait too long you’ll need to face Cletus, a powerful psychopath. You can get one in the Entrance Plaza when zombies first break into the mall, though – check on the ground near the fountain to find one dropped by a survivor.

Sniper Rifle

Like the shotgun, you can find the sniper rifle at the gun store. This powerful weapon trades power for a boost in range, but it does have a few notable drawbacks. Hitting psychopaths in the head for maximum damage means dealing with their quick and evasive maneuvers, while the lengthy reload time can leave you in danger if you miss. Notably, this weapon forces you into first person, making it relatively easy for a zombie to sneak up on you.

SMG

What the SMG lacks in power, it makes up for in speed and capacity. You can find one on the sign in the Food Hall with a chef on it, but you’ll need to do some climbing to reach it. There’s another in the fountain in Al Fresca Plaza. Used correctly, the SMG can chew through your enemy’s health, making it handy for tricky psychopaths like Cletus.

Large Machine Gun

The SMG’s big brother, this weapon has a massive pool of 200 ammunition and causes huge damage with every hit. The catch is that there’s only one way to get your hands on it – apart from as part of a plot-mandated battle in Overtime mode. You’ll need to defeat the Convicts in Leisure Park and pry this weapon off the back of the truck. You can’t store this weapon in your inventory, but if you’re having trouble with a specific boss it’s worth lugging it to the fight.

Machine Gun

The third rapid-fire gun in the game, the Machine gun has good damage and capacity – however, it’s just as scarce as the others. There’s only one way to get the game before Special Forces descend on the mall – by taking it from Brett, who can be found as part of an unmarked scoop in the gun store at around 1 AM on Day Three. This is the weapon of choice of the Special Forces, and by far the best gun to use against them outside of the real mega blaster.

Vehicles

Vehicles are one of the best ways to deal with multiple enemies at once. You’ll find a car in the parking lot, and others in the maintenance tunnels beneath the mall. The downside is that you can’t use the cars inside the mall, with the exception of the motorcycle which is by far the least effective of them all.

Small Chainsaw

The Small Chainsaw is arguably the best weapon in the game, and accessible on Day 1. You’ll need to defeat Adam to get your hands on one, but the result is a durable and strong weapon that can hit multiple enemies in one hit.

Bare Hands

Believe it or not, Frank can cause a lot of damage with his bare hands, at least late in the game. This damage comes from the variety of skills you’ll unlock throughout the game, particularly Disembowel. This move sees Frank rip the intestines out of anyone he uses it on, and will instantly kill the Special Forces soldiers that begin to turn up near the end of the game.

These powerful enemies appear in groups, and their machine guns can stunlock Frank while chewing through his health bar, potentially leading to him being captured and stripped of his weapons. Learning how to effectively use your bare hands and feet can

Real Mega Blaster

The Real Mega Blaster is arguably the best firearm in the game, but it’s tricky to get your hands on. To unlock this weapon, you’ll need to kill a massive 53,594 zombies in a single run. Luckily, this is easier than it sounds, although it’s very time-consuming. Head out to Leisure Park and make your way to the parking lot, grab the car, and then drive into the maintenance tunnels.

You’ll need to mow through zombies, jumping out when the car is too damaged to get a fresh vehicle, and leaving when you need supplies. This is a time-consuming effort, but you’ll get a weapon with 3,000 capacity that can take down any psychopath in a handful of shots on subsequent playthroughs. You can find the Real Mega Blaster in the security room.

Laser Sword

Easily the hardest weapon in the game to unlock, but the strongest melee weapon in the game. To unlock the laser sword you’ll need to survive for five days in Infinity Mode – a total of ten in-game hours. Infinity Mode will see your health gradually deplete at a rate of one block every 140 real-world seconds. Once you’ve survived for five days you can find it in the security room. Once you’ve got it, you’ll need to die and then save your game at the prompt. Going forward, you can find the laser sword in the security room.

While this is inarguably the best weapon in the game, it does have a few downsides: It isn’t as long-lasting as the Small Chainsaw – at least with all three associated books – and it’s a melee weapon unlike the Real Mega Blaster, so you’ll need to get up close and personal. However, if you do lose it, you can pick another one up back at the Security Room.

Got a favorite weapon? Using the right books can extend their lifetime significantly, including the small chainsaw.

