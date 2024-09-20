Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster has plenty of weapons, and they all degrade over time. However, there is a way to make certain weapons last much longer – the fact that one of these weapons is among the strongest in the game is just a bonus. Here’s how to get the “Infinite” small chainsaw in Dead Rising: Deluxe Remaster.

How to Get the Small Chainsaw

You’ll find the Small Chainsaw after defeating Adam as part of the scoop “Out of Control”, which is available between 9 PM on September 19th and 11 AM on September 20th. This clown has two of them, as well as the ability to breathe fire and throw balloons to stun you. He tends to block melee attacks, but he’ll go down quickly to the katana. Shooting the balloons he inflates will also stun him for a few moments.

The weapon itself will be lying on the ground, and it already has a few advantages over the regular chainsaw. Being smaller means it can be stored in your inventory, and it has an extended lifetime that lets you kill around 80 enemies.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

How to Make the Infinite Small Chainsaw Last

Of course, there are far more than 80 zombies in the mall. That’s where books come into play. Around the mall are numerous bookstores where you’ll find books that offer a variety of bonuses. Some of these bonuses triple the lifetime of different weapons. The key is that this bonus stacks.

There are a total of three different magazines, which offer this bonus to the small chainsaw.

Engineering can be found in the Bachman Emporium in Paradise Plaza.

can be found in the Bachman Emporium in Paradise Plaza. Entertainment can be found in the Bachman Emporium as well.

can be found in the Bachman Emporium as well. Criminal Biology can be found in Sir Book-A-Lot in Wonderland Plaza.

With all three books equipped, the maximum life cycle of the Small Chainsaw will go from around 80 kills to well over 2,000. Even better, the weapon respawns, so if you do manage to lose it you can pick it up right where Adam dropped it.

Of course, the issue is that the small chainsaw needs three different books to get its maximum efficiency. While you’ll have more than enough space as you level up, early on you might struggle to justify bringing all three in addition to food and any other weapons. It’s also hard to use against certain psychopaths like Cletus or the Halls, who both prefer to fight from range. However, the small chainsaw’s rapid attacks make it easily the best melee weapon available on a normal playthrough.

There are a few issues with the small chainsaw to keep in mind, however. Given its huge damage, it’ll quickly chew through the hit points of any survivors, so try and keep your distance. Giving it to a survivor can also be a recipe for disaster, as they can easily take each other out. Finally, the double lariat skill will end with Frank breaking the small chainsaw.

Want more out of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster? Here are all the best weapons in the game, and how to get every book.

