Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has plenty of opportunities for fun, and plenty of danger, too. The books scattered around the mall will give you a variety of benefits, ranging from making your weapons last longer to making survivors more effective. Here’s how to find every book in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and what they do.

All Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Book Locations

Security Room

Blender Manual: This one is sitting right next to the blender, and lets you mix things other than food items, potentially creating items other than juice.

Paradise Plaza

Camera 2: You’ll find this one on the floor after defeating Kent. Camera 2 gives you a 100% boost to PP from photographs.

Contemporary Reading

Weekly Photography Magazine : This one is a tad misleading. While the description says it gives you an indicator of the opportune timing for taking photos, what it actually does is create PP icons indicating whether the photo you’ll take is drama, horror, brutality, or outtake.

: This one is a tad misleading. While the description says it gives you an indicator of the opportune timing for taking photos, what it actually does is create PP icons indicating whether the photo you’ll take is drama, horror, brutality, or outtake. Sports : Triples the durability of sporting goods.

: Triples the durability of sporting goods. Hobby : Triples the durability of toys.

: Triples the durability of toys. Camera 1: +25% PP from photographs.

Bachman’s Bookporium

Engineering : Triples the lifetime of tools and construction equipment.

: Triples the lifetime of tools and construction equipment. Entertainment : Triples the lifetime of entertainment weapons.

: Triples the lifetime of entertainment weapons. Horror Novel 2 : +25% PP from killing zombies.

: +25% PP from killing zombies. Interior Design: Triples the durability of interior design items.

Movieland

Brainwashing: In Screen 4 after defeating Sean. This book makes survivors fearless in battle.

North Plaza

Recycling: On top of the scaffolding outside the supermarket. This book increases your chances of finding good items in boxes and trash cans.

Pearly White’s Photo

Photo Op: This magazine lets you slow down time when aiming your camera.

Empty Store

Survival: Doubles the effect of healing items.

Food Court

Gunslinger: This book is on the floor of the raised area where Carlito is standing during his first boss fight. It increases the damage of firearms.

Entrance Plaza

The Sinister Read

Horror Novel 1 : +25% PP from killing zombies.

: +25% PP from killing zombies. Health 2 : +50% healing from food.

: +50% healing from food. Lifestyle Magazine : Triple the lifetime of household items.

: Triple the lifetime of household items. World News: +25% PP from rescuing survivors.

Everyone Luvs Books

Travel : Triple the lifetime of travel and shopping goods.

: Triple the lifetime of travel and shopping goods. Cycling : Triple the lifetime of bicycles and gain the ability to perform a trick.

: Triple the lifetime of bicycles and gain the ability to perform a trick. Cooking : Double the effective period of juice.

: Double the effective period of juice. Wartime Photography: +25% in PP from photographs.

Wonderland Plaza

Japanese Phrasebook : This book lets you speak Japanese. This book is vital if you want to save Shinji and Yuu, who are hiding in the same store.

: This book lets you speak Japanese. This book is vital if you want to save Shinji and Yuu, who are hiding in the same store. Criminal Biography : This book triples the life of edged weapons.

: This book triples the life of edged weapons. Skateboarding : Triples the durability of the skateboard, and lets Frank perform tricks.

: Triples the durability of the skateboard, and lets Frank perform tricks. Health 1: +50% healing from food.

The books have stacking bonuses, letting you extend the lifetime of one of the game’s best weapons to ridiculous degrees. Still lost in the mall? Check out how to get every ending.

