Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has several different endings, based on several criteria – most notably whether you’re at the rendevous point on time for extraction, and whether you successfully complete all the cases. Here’s every ending in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and how to get them.

Ending F

Perhaps the darkest ending of them all. To achieve this ending, you’ll need to let the time run out during the case Bomb Collector. This will result in the explosives hidden in the maintenance tunnels detonating, sending the parasite into the stratosphere and causing a nationwide pandemic.

Ending E

To get this ending, you need to fail at both solving all the cases and reaching the helipad on time. Otis will meet Ed at the helipad in his stead with any survivors, and they’ll fly away, leaving Frank’s fate unknown.

Ending D

Late in the game, Special Forces will appear throughout the mall, trying to get the outbreak under control. These soldiers will capture Frank if they successfully deplete his health bar. If he’s their captive when the timer runs out, they’ll take Frank prisoner and fly away, leaving his fate, once again, unknown.

Ending C

To get this case you’ll need to solve all the cases but fail at one of the last objectives: namely speaking to Isabela at 10 AM on the fourth day. You’ll get a reminder over the radio, however. If you fail to speak to Isabela at the appointed time, Ed will be attacked by a zombie while waiting to pick up Frank.

Ending B

To achieve ending B you’ll need to fail at solving all the cases, but be at the helipad at noon on the fourth day. This ending sees Ed pick up Frank and any other survivors and fly them to safety, but with Frank unable to expose the truth more and more outbreaks start occurring throughout the USA.

Ending A

To achieve ending A you’ll need to solve every case and be at the helipad at the appointed time, making it the hardest ending to achieve. This ending will see Frank at the helipad alone, as the others have been escorted away by Special Forces or escaped on their own. Ed appears to save him… but is attacked by a zombie in his helicopter, leading to his death. Frank collapses to his knees as zombies approach… unlocking Overtime Mode.

Ending Z

Earning Ending A unlocks Overtime mode. This is an extra day where you’ll need to complete a lengthy fetch quest and escape the mall. To get Ending Z, all you have to do is fail to complete your objectives on time. This will result in Frank becoming a zombie, without getting the chance to spread the truth.

Ending S (True Ending)

To achieve this ending you’ll need to successfully complete Overtime Mode. Defeating the final boss, Brock, will see the two surrounded by a horde of the undead. However, an epilogue reveals that Frank escaped and managed to spread the truth. Sadly, it’s not all good news. Despite the government admitting its part in the outbreak, the incident soon fades from the news. Even worse, the authenticity of Carlito’s Orphans – a group of children infected with the parasite who will eventually zombify – is unproven, leaving the door open for future outbreaks.

